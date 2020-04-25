There isn't a better way to treat yourself than by getting your nails done by Victoria resident Veronica Chacon.
Chacon, who has spent the past 17 years giving Crossroads customers a stylish look with gels and acrylic products, strives to give her clients a simple, yet classy look.
Advocate readers have taken notice of Chacon's work by naming Gels by Ronn, which Chacon has owned since 2009, best nail salon in the Crossroads.
It was the first Best of the Best win for Chacon after finishing in the top five the past six years.
"I’ve always been in top five for best of the best and I never stress my clients to go vote," Chacon said. "I cried because I've been doing this for so long. I just want to say thank you to all of my clients."
Chacon specialized in acrylics at Nails by Ronn from 2003-2009. Since 2009, Chacon has mastered gels and acrylics at Gels by Ronn.
Chacon, who graduated from Victoria Beauty School in 2003, gave praise to her mentor Katherine Anzaldua, owner of Kat's Nails Salon in Victoria, for where she is today.
"I think every nail tech has their own style and their own way of doing nails," Chacon said. "Being that my mentor was Katherine, who has won has won Best of the Best, taught me all of my basics. She was the best influencer and the best mentor I've ever had."
Chacon doesn't shy away from her faith when she looks back at her success.
She gave all of her thanks to God and her clients.
"If i didn’t have the clients, I wouldn’t be where I am," she said. "I thank God for them, and I base my whole job on the man upstairs because without him, I wouldn’t be here.”
