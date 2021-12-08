With close to a thousand participants expected this year, it's no surprise an annual gingerbread workshop event has become one of the Victoria Public Library's biggest events.
Although there's something undoubtedly magical about gingerbread, especially in the imaginations of children, the best part of the library's Gingerbread on Main event are the cherished moments families will share together.
"It’s about making memories with your family, and we are helping do that," said Jessica Berger, who has served as the library's assistant director for about 20 years. "We give you icing and cookies, but we are allowing you to have the tools and supplies to make those memories."
This year will be the event's 31st.
Like last year, this year's Gingerbread on Main will feature a drive-through format. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, library and city staff will hand out gingerbread house kits to vehicles in DeLeon Plaza, 101 N. Main St. Kits will be provided while supplies last.
Traffic will enter at the intersection of Main and Commercial streets, before going south along Main Street and circling back through DeLeon Plaza. Nearby streets will be blocked, and signs will be provided to guide drivers. Participants will not be allowed to line up before the event, and they are asked to stay in their vehicles.
At the drive-through, Victoria police officers and firefighters will accompany city and library staff. The Victoria Police Department's Blue Santa also will be on scene to speak with children about their Christmas wish lists.
Gingerbread kits will include all the necessary cookie and candy supplies.
Berger said the event also gives kids the opportunity to stretch their creative wings, and she has seen a number of creations that defy expectations.
Some noteworthy examples, she said, include gingerbread garages, trees and swimming pools.
There should be plenty of fun to be had among participating families, and that fun has drawn residents of all ages every year, after year, Berger said.
It's not uncommon, she said, to see at the event teen and adult attendees who once participated as children.
"This is their tradition," said Berger.
She added that it's actually those families who support the library's gingerbread workshop that have made it a truly wonderful holiday pastime.
"They made this into what it it is," Berger said. "They have done it, and we are grateful to be a part of it."
