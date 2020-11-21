Nov. 23-Dec. 14
Christmas Tree Project
136 N. Courthouse Square
15 trees will be decorated by local businesses and students to be displayed on the Courthouse Square and later donated to local families.
Dec. 4-5
Christmas in Goliad
Goliad Courthouse Square, 127 N. Courthouse Square
Lighted parade 7 p.m. Friday, Santa arrives noon Saturday
37th annual community event featuring vendors and food stands, lighted parade and family-friendly activities.
Dec. 5-6
Christmas Rendezvous and Trade Fair
Presidio La Bahia, 217 U.S. 183
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon Sunday
Visit the historic Presidio La Bahia to browse the trade blankets and tents for unique Christmas gifts.
Dec. 17
Ladies' Night Out
Downtown Goliad
5-7:30 p.m.
Finish any last-minute Christmas shopping at 18 participating businesses in downtown businesses offering discount prices, door prizes and refreshments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.