Houston artist Skye Rudin was halfway through a painting when she got some unusual advice.
“’Please, I’m begging you. Don’t touch it,’” said Rudin, 29, recalling a plea from the head of a painting program she was enrolled in for her master’s degree.
At the time, Rudin was studying in London, and she was in the process of bringing together a painting to feature two figures over a vivid blue background. She had just finished outlining the people on the canvas and was preparing to bring them to life with paint.
But Rudin decided to take the advice, leaving the outlines unfilled and the painting in a state she now refers to as an “unpainting.” The result is a dramatically fascinating art work that invites viewers to think about the theme of “liminality,” she said.
“Liminality,” or the state of transition from one stage to the next, is also the name of her first solo exhibit, which debuts at Victoria College’s Fine Arts Building from 1-5 p.m. Feb. 3. The exhibit will be available through Feb. 24 and will feature, among other art works, Rudin’s unpainting, which she has titled “Sewing the Spark (So Sown) Unpainting.”
The exhibit will feature a half dozen or so of Rudin’s art work. All of the featured works speak to the idea of “liminality” in one way or another.
In her mind, “(Liminality) implies a threshold, a borderline that is both physical and ephemeral,” Rudin said.
When Rudin teaches her college art students, she sometimes explains the idea by talking about religious concepts. A cathedral’s doorstep is a liminal space dividing the normal exterior world from the sacred interior. Additionally, life and death are divided by a liminal threshold between the living world and the afterlife.
In a self-portrait that will be shown at the Victoria College exhibit, Rudin plays with liminality in a few different ways.
Her likeness is depicted twice from differing angles, and neither is the “true person.” Rudin based the painting on a photo she took of herself in the mirrors of an H&M dressing room.
“One is a reflection in a dressing room mirror, and the other is a reflection of a reflection,” she said, adding, “It really kind of lays into the (idea of) what is real and what is a real depiction of someone.”
Viewers who pay close attention to the painting may notice something else odd. The lines between the reflected figures and backgrounds are muddled and blended. In fact, that self-portrait, she said, is set in a “made-up room.”
“I don’t fully paint everything,” said Rudin. “That wasn’t happening in a real space ... It’s more of a cerebral place.”
In “Brainchild,” which will not make it to the exhibit, Rudin again explores the theme of liminality with a painting depicting a child whose head is filled with a starry night sky. The stars, Rudin said, represent emerging ideas yet to be fleshed out into concrete thoughts.
Like the “Brainchild” in that painting, Rudin said her own ideas mature through new experiences and conversations. It’s one reason she loves to travel abroad. That process, she said, represents another interpretation of liminality.
“When you remove someone from your environment, they will eventually crystalize into the person they are,” she said.
Rudin found her way to Victoria after she was approached at the Hallet Oak Gallery in Hallettsville while showing some of her art there in a group exhibit.
Debra Chronister, a Victoria College art professor, said she was impressed by Rudin. But after Rudin began showing Chronister her art work on her cellphone at the exhibit, she knew she found someone extra special.
“She carried herself with grace and poise, and the clarity of her conversation made me understand she was a person of substance,” said Chronister. “I was like this person has some snap.”
On Chronister’s recommendation, Rudin submitted her work to the gallery at Victoria College and was accepted.
Jason Valdez, an associate professor of art and gallery director at Victoria College who is also a professional artist “through and through,” said he also was equally impressed.
“I can see she has that traditional foundation, but she also has experimented and tried different things — and has grown from that,” he said.
