Hunting Guide: Capt. Jake Huddleston: 'It is just the birds working and being out there, the people, the water — everything'
PHOTOS: Emree Weaver | eweaver@vicad.com
By Kali Venable | kvenable@vicad.com
Capt. Jake Huddleston's late mother used to tell him that if someone cracked his head open, it would be filled with feathers.
She had a point. The 45-year-old hunting guide's life has revolved around waterfowl since he was boy.
"That is pretty much all I've ever cared about," he said. "All through school, it was just hunting and fishing. They tried to get me to play football, and I didn't care to because I didn't want to watch the films on Saturday morning and not be able to hunt."
Huddleston grew up in Olivia and went on his first duck hunt with his father when he was just 2 or 3 years old. By the time he was 6, he was asking his parents for duck decoys for Christmas and birthdays.
Since 1995, he has been guiding duck, dove and geese hunts in Calhoun and Jackson counties. He has grown his business, Hunt H2O Extreme, over the decades, and built a reputation of consistency in an industry that is riddled with uncontrollable factors.
“He is very knowledgeable about bird hunts and we always have successful hunts with him,” said Sam Bass, a client of Huddleston's who lives in Sweeny and averages about 10 hunts with him each season. “That’s why we keep returning.”
Bass met Huddleston about 15 years ago, back when Huddleston was guiding for Bay Flats Lodge in Seadrift.
“I’ve hunted with a lot of other guide services that are hit and miss,” Bass said “I would say that he is actually the best guide I’ve ever hunted with as far as consistency goes.”
Managing the land
Huddleston started out guiding on public land but said he soon saw the benefit of leasing private property, where he could build habitat for migratory birds and not have to worry about territorial politics that can ensue in public land hunting.
Building habitat, in some ways, has become necessary. Huddleston has a front-row seat to a long-term warming trend and declines in habitat that have made the Texas Coast a less desirable place than it once was for both geese and ducks.
"It upsets me, but it is one of those things where no matter what you talk about, whether fishing or hunting, you talk to an elderly person or your grandpa and they’ll say, ‘Man, you should have seen them back then,'" he said. "It is inevitable. Things change, and they have changed."
Texas Parks and Wildlife's most recently published midwinter waterfowl survey from 2018, for instance, shows the lowest estimate of ducks in the last 25 years. The decline in geese is even more startling for Texas, which was previously known as the No. 1 wintering ground for snow geese in all of North America.
Like many, Huddleston attributes much of the declines to changes in farming practices. Farmers have improved harvests by minimizing waste and improving irrigation over the years and rice production in the region has decline, meaning there are less of the flooded milo, rice and corn fields that waterfowl once flocked to for food.
"Everybody has things set up now where water drains so much better, and you can’t blame them because they have to make a living farming," Huddleston said. "But with farming practices changing the way they have, you can't just have a piece of land sit there and expect birds to come."
Outside of hunting season, he is busy preparing his leases for ducks, geese and dove. He also guides fishing trips and hog hunts, though his primary focus has always been on waterfowl.
"He takes a lot of pride in it and works really, really hard," said Marvin "Marty" Strakos Jr., who grew up with Huddleston and has hunted with him since they were kids.
While in high school and college, Strakos guided with Huddleston before he started his own boat trailer manufacturing business in Seadrift.
"Jake’s one of my oldest friends, and to make a living guiding? It’s hard, that is for sure," Strakos said. "And Jake is nothing but a workaholic when it comes to the bird hunting side … there is no one better."
A lot of disking, shredding and spraying weeds goes into preparing property for the season, Huddleston said.
“It is manipulation of the ground to get it ready to put water on it, and then water has to go on at a certain time to grow the right food for the ducks and crops have to be planted at the right time for the geese,” he said. “Everything kind of has its own schedule, and it is not easy to do.”
Everything comes at a cost, which is the gamble of sorts that a lot of people don't think about, he said.
"It is a mindset," Huddleston said. "You have to let things roll off your back and be willing to take a risk. Like last year, I put a bunch of money into some stuff for geese that didn’t work out, so I had to take a hit and get some of that money back by hunting some other stuff."
Waterfowl migration is driven by multiple factors, including weather, breeding productivity, habitat, food resources and hunting pressure. The conditions that drive migration also vary from species to species.
Huddleston monitors weather conditions like clockwork and pays particularly close attention to the habitat conditions on breeding grounds in North America, which offer insight into the number of young birds that will move south through Texas during the migratory season.
There is no way to control the weather. Some years, strong cold fronts don't push birds down to the coast until the last weekend of the season, and the hunting is tough, Huddleston said.
But navigating difficult years has helped him consistently find a way to make things work, he said.
"We put forth all the effort, and if it got to the point where we didn’t have ducks, then I promise you ain’t nobody has ducks," Huddleston said.
'You gotta be a people person'
Dove, teal and the early Canada goose season annually opens in September, followed by the opening of the regular duck season and light and dark geese in November.
With the exception of Christmas morning at his wife's wishes, Huddleston guides and scouts for birds everyday of the regular duck season. He also hires three to four guides to lead additional trips on his leases.
Most of his clients during the regular migratory bird season are from out of state and have been hunting with him for 10 to 20 years, he said. During November and September, he said he mainly guides Texans who drive in from big cities.
Except for one year during the Great Recession, Al Henry has annually visited Texas with friends to hunt with Huddleston for the last 20 years.
The 60-year-old Virginia man said his group has killed as many as 11 different duck species and four to five different types of geese on a single trip.
"Jake has a great ability to call (birds in) and can identify different species from a mile away," Henry said. "If your gun fails while you're hunting, he can also take most apart in a blind and fix them, so it's not a lost day. I've seen him do it a whole bunch of times."
While highly important, guiding is not just about one's ability to put their clients on the birds or their extensive knowledge of the sport. The key to being a good guide is creating ease, Huddleston said.
"Everybody wants it to be easy," he said. "They’re coming down here to relax. They don’t want to walk through the mud, and they don’t want to sit in the mud. The other No. 1 thing is that you gotta be a people person."
With the guides he hires, Huddleston emphasizes the importance of having an outgoing, lively personality when talking to clients and spending time with them.
"I see kids now that are big duck hunters, and I start thinking, 'Well, maybe he is a lot like me.' But I haven’t found someone yet who is quite as crazy about it," he said. "I still watch those kids because I’m always looking for more guides. They have to have people who can talk to people and make people laugh."
Down the road, Huddleston knows he will eventually have to find someone to take over the business he has fostered. But until then, he said he is constantly trying to get bigger without getting so big that it becomes out of his control.
Looking back on his guiding career, he said he wouldn't change a thing.
"I still love it," Huddleston said. "It is just the birds working and being out there, the people, the water — everything."
Call recommendations
High end
JB Custom Calls and Riceland Custom Calls are solid options for high quality calls, Huddleston said.
Joe Briscoe started JB Custom Calls in 2006 after about a decade of guiding waterfowl hunts.
His business is based in the Mont Belvieu area and centered in ease of use.
Briscoe said his calls are made to last a lifetime. He offers custom fittings, and customized engravings such as corporate logos.
"The main customization part of what I do is fitting the call to the person," he said. "When you buy a call here it is for life … if you need help, need it returned or reworked, you can come on over and bring it here."
Briscoe uses a variety of materials, including acrylic, bois d'arc, mahogany, maple, persimmon and cocobolo.
Teal calls are $45, wooden duck calls are $85, speck and crane calls are $175 and the acrylic duck call, known as the "TCA," is $150.
For more information, call Briscoe at 832-262-0271 or check out his business page on Instagram, @jbcustomcalls.
Riceland is based in Hayes, LA., and sells goose and duck calls. James Meyers and Bill Daniels launched the company in 2010 and have dealers in states throughout the U.S., as well as Russia, France, Ukraine and Bulgaria.
The nearest dealer is Johnny’s Sports Shop in Eagle Lake, though all Riceland calls can be purchased online at ricelandcustomcalls.com.
Duck calls range from $40-$125, and goose calls range from $80-$195.
Best bargain
The DR-85 double reed mallard call made by Haydel’s Game Calls is the best “bang for your buck,” Huddleston said. It has a great, “ducky sound,” and is easy to find.
Most major sports and outdoors stores and several online retailers sell the call at prices ranging from $16.99 - $22.99.
It is nicknamed the “deceiver” and Haydel’s No. 1 seller, according to the company.
Based in Bossier City, La., Haydel’s sells a wide variety of calls for duck, goose, turkey, small game, deer and big game and predators. For more information, visit haydels.com.
