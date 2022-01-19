A Victoria concert featuring internationally renowned pop star Jose Feliciano has been rescheduled for March.
The rescheduled concert is set for 7:30 p.m. March 26 at the Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive.
Feliciano was to perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, but the concert was rescheduled after three of Feliciano’s band and crew tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Victoria Symphony news release.
The symphony is hosting the concert and selling tickets. Tickets are available for sale on their website.
Tickets purchased for the first event will be good for the second, rescheduled concert.
As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, tickets were still available.
