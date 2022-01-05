Even babies love to dance.
“Music is a universal language,” said Molly Beahm, co-owner of One Sound One Heart Music Therapy Services. “It is something that everyone can understand and feel.”
At Tiny Tunes, a music therapy class hosted by One Sound One Heart at the Victoria Public Library, it’s common to see babies and small children moving their feet, wiggling and dancing. The class, which is held about once or twice a month, gives kids ages 0-5 an opportunity to practice coordination, socialization and other developmental goals.
The class is led by Beahm, fellow One Sound One Heart co-owner Betsy Stovall or another board certified music therapist.
Although the class is great for kids with developmental or behavioral disorders, it’s also beneficial for those who do not. Kids, after all, have a strong desire to interact and learn from the world around them.
“We are in that exploring age,” Beahm said. “They want to know what sounds (each instrument makes). They want to know how if feels in their hand, what it tastes like.”
At Tiny Tunes, Beahm and Stovall, lead kids through a number of activities designed to better their brains. Classes often start with a “hello song” that incorporates singing along, dancing and even a sign language lesson.
After that, kids are invited to participate in “lap rides,” where kids sit on a guardian’s lap while singing a song or participating in a fill-in-the-blank song activity. It’s about then that kids in the class usually begin to notice a large bag of music instruments and other “fun stuff” brought by one of the music therapists.
“It’s magic every session,” Beahm said.
One Sound One Love has only held a handful of Tiny Tunes at the library so far, and reactions from parents and kids have been good, said Noelle Elkins, library youth program services supervisor.
Each event has drawn from a dozen to as many as 40 participants, she said, making it already one of the more popular events at the library.
Elkins said she was especially impressed with the event’s ability to draw in children, even kids who are normally shy, and get them interacting with one another.
Beahm and Stovall, both Victoria natives, founded One Sound One Heart in 2019, said Beahm.
The business already offers music lessons and private music therapy.
One Sound One Heart is starting an after-school music camp at the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent.
They also hope to expand their work to nursing homes, hospices and hospitals where they hope to work with those just starting out lives as well as those who are nearing the end.
For Beahm and Stovall, the motivation for pursuing that work is simple.
“We saw a need in Victoria,” said Beahm.
