At Ledwig Dance Academy, the goal is to inspire the passion in each dancer and enhance the dancers' technique to create the dance energy for performance and personal growth.
The Academy was recognized as the best dance school in the Best of the Best awards.
Dancers from all ages are welcome throughout the year at Ledwig Dance Academy.
At age 2, dancers can learn pre-ballet/tap, creative movement and more, according to the academy's website.
As dancers age,, they advance to beginner ballet/tap, elementary ballet/tap/jazz, ballet level 1/2/3, tap level 1/2/3, jazz level 1/2/3, lyrical/contemporary level 1/2/3, pre-pointe, Acro dance 1, Acro dance 2 and hip hop.
The company's website also says its dance curriculum is personally designed with focus on dance technique, classical instruction and contemporary art.
Ledwig Dance Academy strives to give personal attention to each dancer and their development, while providing a positive approach.
The dance curriculum is created through the academy's collaboration with a degreed and licensed education specialist with more than 18 years of experience in curriculum development, according to the website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.