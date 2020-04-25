Ledwig Dance Academy

At Ledwig Dance Academy, the goal is to inspire the passion in each dancer and enhance the dancers' technique to create the dance energy for performance and personal growth.

The Academy was recognized as the best dance school in the Best of the Best awards. 

Dancers from all ages are welcome throughout the year at Ledwig Dance Academy.

At age 2, dancers can learn pre-ballet/tap, creative movement and more, according to the academy's website. 

As dancers age,, they advance to beginner ballet/tap, elementary ballet/tap/jazz, ballet level 1/2/3,​ tap level 1/2/3, jazz level 1/2/3, lyrical/contemporary level 1/2/3, pre-pointe, Acro dance 1, Acro dance 2 and hip hop. 

The company's website also says its dance curriculum is personally designed with focus on dance technique, classical instruction and contemporary art.

Ledwig Dance Academy strives to give personal attention to each dancer and their development, while providing a positive approach. 

The dance curriculum is created through the academy's collaboration with a degreed and licensed education specialist with more than 18 years of experience in curriculum development, according to the website.

