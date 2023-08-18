At her day job, she loads inventory, checks prices and helps customers.
But few visitors to the Teachers Toolbox school supply shop where Stephanie Ross works most days would guess her alter ego.
"People come in and don't even recognize me," Ross said.
Ross, 38, a longtime Victoria resident and mother of one, moonlights as country singer-songwriter, gracing local venues with a sometimes sassy stage personality and an always jaw-dropping performance. For about 11 years, Ross has performed lead vocals with a group of musicians under the name Stephanie Ross & the Southern Drive Band, of which she is the founding member.
In the golden glow of a mid-July evening, Ross, accompanied by her uncle on guitar and another musician on percussion, prepared to take the stage at a packed patio behind Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grill in downtown Victoria.
Ross' voice cuts clear through the hustle and bustle of the busy dinner service, catching the hearts and imaginations of the audience, many of whom had never heard her name.
Just back from a vacation that included a stop in Branson, Missouri, Pam and Larry Crozier were sharing a dinner together, remarking at Ross' voice and wondering who she was.
"She is a fantastic singer, and they play great music," Pam Crozier said. "She has the vibes in between a Patsy Cline and a Tanya Tucker. She holds her own, and she doesn't hold back. She has a strong voice, very strong."
Like a lot of musicians, Ross comes from a family with many members who have performed. On both sides of the family, "everyone" sings and plays guitar, she said.
But perhaps unlike others, Ross says she received major inspiration from a beloved childhood movie, "The Sound of Music."
On long road trips between Texas and California, she and her siblings would watch the movie in the back of the family van. After finishing it, they would rewind it and start over from the beginning, singing along with every word.
Ross said she must have watched it "hundreds and hundreds" of times. When her father's military career took their family to Austria, the family took a "Sound of Music" tour, leaving a serious impression on the would-be singer.
As an adult, it was only natural for Ross to decide to pursue music.
"The fact that I get to sing and play the guitar and make money is a huge, huge blessing that not a lot of people get to do," she said.
Performing is a dream come true experience for Ross, but when she's on stage, she makes sure it's not all about her. She also wants her audience to have a good time.
Sometimes, that's about losing yourself in the beauty and soul of Ross's music, which includes covers and original songs.
"When people come in and they had a really bad day or a really bad week ... It's not about them drinking. It's about them feeling the weight of the world lifted off their shoulders," she said.
Other times, it's a little more lighthearted — like the time a stink bug flew into her mouth while she was singing. And, of course, the down-to-earth Ross announced it to the crowd.
"Everyone was cracking up," she said. "That's just par for the course, but that is the beauty of live music. It’s not a record. You don't do a million takes to get it right. Random stuff happens that’s really awesome — or really bad — and your voice cracks, and you just roll with it. People love it."
That lightheartedness perfectly compliments the more thoughtful, moving moments, which there is no shortage of.
Ross is working on releasing an album of 10 original songs that includes two singles. She plans to fulfill a long-standing dream by getting it etched on vinyl, for which she plans on taking orders for.
One of the singles, she said, features a lighter, more fun song. The other came to her a couple years ago while she was sitting on the couch playing guitar after a temporary separation with her current boyfriend.
At the time, the heartache was torture, she said. But the resulting song was a pleasant surprise. When she showed her boyfriend the song, he couldn't help but admit he thought it was incredible.
"He said it was the best song you’ve written, and if it becomes a hit, 'You're welcome,'" she said, chuckling.