Jerry McMahon admits some might find his hobby unusual.
"I know it looks very funny for a bunch of old, gray-haired guys to be out on the battlefield," said McMahon, 69.
But he will also point out, dedicated reenactors, like himself and his fellow history-minded seniors, are doing a vitally important job by passing on the history and stories of Goliad County, the Crossroads and South Texas.
"You get down to talking about the people who were there, the little sides stories that the schools or even the colleges don't have time to teach," said McMahon. "It’s kind of left to us to keep those stories alive."
On Saturday, McMahon will continue that important tradition by serving as a historical reenactor at the Presidio La Bahía's First Saturday Living History Program. Held on the first Saturday of every even-numbered month, the event is making a comeback this year after it debuted in 2021.
At the Living History Program this month, reenactors will answer questions while showing of their historical costumes and artifacts. In short, they will walk among the Presidio's grounds just as they might have centuries ago.
For McMahon, it's about bringing to life the people whose personal stories are often left out of history textbooks. While many of those stories might not have had a direct impact on the course of Texas history, they are moving, inspirational and fascinating nonetheless, he said.
For example, McMahon said he is moved by the mercy of Francita Alavez, the wife of a Mexican officer who is also known as "The Angel of Goliad." Just before the Mexican army was to massacre more than 400 Texian prisoners of war near Fannin in 1836, Alavez, interceded, sparing the lives of many of the youngest, some of who were in their teens, McMahon said.
"Being a Christian man, that shows the benevolence and humility that was shown to these young men," he said.
McMahon said he plans to attend Saturday's event as a volunteer Texian militia soldier from the early 1800s. And like the other reenactors present at the event, he will be armed with the knowledge necessary to answer just about any question the public can think to pose.
McMahon's son, Scott McMahon, who serves as the director of the Presidio, said this month's event will focus on the 1812-1813 Gutiérrez–Magee philibustering expedition. That expedition saw clashes between Spanish royalists and the Mexican rebels seeking independence from the crown, including a four-month siege at the Presidio La Bahía.
"It’s a really neat period in Texas history that not a lot of people know about," said the younger McMahon.
The elder McMahon will bring an impressive attention for detail with his historically accurate clothing and props at the Saturday event. One of his most cherished items, a black-powder Kentucky-style rifle, is actually not so much a prop and more a recreation of a weapon that would have been used at the time.
The rifle was built by hand, includes a hand-carved stock and was made with antique tools, including a hand-turned drill bit that etched the barrel's rifling.
"There is nothing modern about that rifle. You could take one of these rifles and hand it directly to Fannin's men, and they would know exactly what to do wit it."
And although it is a real weapon capable of firing, reenactors follow strict safety procedures to ensure it can be safely wielded at the event. For example, reenactors remove all of the ramrods from their weapons to prevent them from possibly being projected dangerously.
Those who attend are likely to have a good bit of fun while learning something about local history, but Jerry McMahon said reenactment can itself be a wonderful experience for families to get involved in together.
McMahon got his son involved decades ago when he was 14, and now his grandson, who is 17, also participates.
Families who do take the leap into reenacting territory should contact the Presidio for information on how to get involved.
"It’s very important to me to have my family doing this," said the elder McMahon. "It just makes me feel good to be out there with my son and grandson."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.