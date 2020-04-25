Jimmy and Veronica Matula's hard work and dedication to the community was rewarded after Advocate readers named Matula's Collision Center best auto body shop in the Crossroads.
It was the first Best of the Best award for the company.
“It means a lot because there is a lot of good shops in town," Jimmy Matula said. "For us to have won it is huge, and I‘m real proud that our customers voted us No. 1. That’s what it's all about - our customers. We worked so hard to make sure everybody is satisfied. We go above and beyond."
Whether it's walk-in customers, small accidents, major accidents, scratch and dents, Matula's Collision Center repairs vehicles to pre-accident conditions.
When dealing with any automobile situation, Matula said it's about putting the customer first.
"We are here to take care of the customer," he said. "We do a lot of extra to make sure things are done right. We get the job done and done right."
Matula's Collision Center also offers a user friendly website that gives drivers tips and advice on handling an accident.
If you have a question, Matula's Collision Center has an answer.
"We work hard every year to make everybody happy," he said. "It's our goal to make customers happy."
Matula said it was happy customers voted his shop over the competition.
"There’s so many places that customers could go, but we were voted No. 1," he said. "We work hard every year to make everybody happy. "It's our goal to make customers happy."
Matula also gave praise to his staff, who strive to make Matula's Collision Center the best body shop in the Crossroads.
"Our employees are second to none," he said. "They’re the best in the industry."
