Thursday

Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive

Jacob Kyle, 8 p.m.

Friday

Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive

Chad Anderson Band, 9 p.m.

Indianola Fishing Marina

8 Bell St., Indianola

Texas 361, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive

Southern Drive, 9 p.m.

Jackson County Service Building

411 N. Wells St., Edna

Spazmatics, $50, 6 p.m.

Aunt Di's Kountry Kitchen

606 E. Main St., Yorktown

Vickie Cross, 6:30 p.m.

Catholic War Veterans Hall

1007 S. Main St.

Pre-Halloween Dance featuring Albert Tiger Dias and The Crue with Mr. Junior Robles and Ernest Blue Licerio, $8-$9

Sunday

Schroeder Dance Hall

12516 Farm-to- Market Road 622

The Czechaholics, 4-7 p.m.

