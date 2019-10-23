Thursday
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Jacob Kyle, 8 p.m.
Friday
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Chad Anderson Band, 9 p.m.
Indianola Fishing Marina
8 Bell St., Indianola
Texas 361, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Southern Drive, 9 p.m.
Jackson County Service Building
411 N. Wells St., Edna
Spazmatics, $50, 6 p.m.
Aunt Di's Kountry Kitchen
606 E. Main St., Yorktown
Vickie Cross, 6:30 p.m.
Catholic War Veterans Hall
1007 S. Main St.
Pre-Halloween Dance featuring Albert Tiger Dias and The Crue with Mr. Junior Robles and Ernest Blue Licerio, $8-$9
Sunday
Schroeder Dance Hall
12516 Farm-to- Market Road 622
The Czechaholics, 4-7 p.m.
