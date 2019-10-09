Thursday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
The Keith Hickle Band
Friday Schroeder Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Jade Marie Patek
Indianola Fishing Marina
8 Bell St., Indianola
HWY 316
Dodge City Saloon
205 North Star Drive
The Nolan Derosia Trio
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Barditch Hippies
Saturday Indianola Fishing Marina
8 Bell St., Indianola
Adriana Live
Dodge City Saloon
205 North Star Drive
The Crystals
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
The Captain Legendary Band
Monday Schroeder Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
38th annual Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Showdown and Dance featuring Moe Bandy, Red Steagall, Johnny Bush, Gary P. Nunn, Bobby Flores, Janie Fricke, George Chambers, Gary Morris, Billy Mata, Tony Booth, Dion Pride, Curtis Grimes, Moore and Moore Sisters, and Marty Haggard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.