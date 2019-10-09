Generic concert
Thursday Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive

The Keith Hickle Band

Friday Schroeder Hall

12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad

Jade Marie Patek

Indianola Fishing Marina

8 Bell St., Indianola

HWY 316

Dodge City Saloon

205 North Star Drive

The Nolan Derosia Trio

Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive

Barditch Hippies

Saturday Indianola Fishing Marina

8 Bell St., Indianola

Adriana Live

Dodge City Saloon

205 North Star Drive

The Crystals

Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive

The Captain Legendary Band

Monday Schroeder Hall

12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad

38th annual Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Showdown and Dance featuring Moe Bandy, Red Steagall, Johnny Bush, Gary P. Nunn, Bobby Flores, Janie Fricke, George Chambers, Gary Morris, Billy Mata, Tony Booth, Dion Pride, Curtis Grimes, Moore and Moore Sisters, and Marty Haggard

