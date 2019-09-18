Thursday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Dylan Loza, 8 p.m.
Friday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
The Jerry James Band, 9 p.m.
Schroeder Dance Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Bar Ditch Hippies, 6-9 p.m.
Indianola Fishing Marina8 Bell St., Indianola
Hwy 316, 7 p.m.
Saturday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Kind Smooth, 9 p.m.
Indianola Fishing Marina
8 Bell St., Indianola
Gin Tonic, 7 p.m.
