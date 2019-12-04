Thursday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Matt Kersh, 8 p.m.
Friday Son Valley Ranch
8793 U.S. 87
Michael Michael Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas, $20-$30, 7p.m.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church
4102 N. Ben Jordan St.
Christmas Choral Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Schroeder Dance Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Gary P. Nunn, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
The Collide, 9 p.m.
Saturday Schroeder Dance Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Nathan Colt Young, 8 p.m.-midnight
Tuesday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Somethin’ Silky, 9 p.m.
Tuesday VFW Hall
2001 Lova Drive
Crossroads Country Opry, $7, 7 p.m.
