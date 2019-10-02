Thursday
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Heather Victorino, 8 p.m.
Friday
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
The Collide, 9 p.m.
Indianola Fishing Marina
8 Bell St., Indianola
Lonesome Road, 7 p.m.
Schroeder Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road, Goliad
Tommy Elskes Live in the Saloon, 6-10 p.m.
Saturday
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Jamie Weston Band, 9 p.m.
Indianola Fishing Marina
8 Bell St., Indianola
Blue Tux Clan, 7 p.m.
DaCosta Sons of Hermann Hall
15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686
Nathan Colt Young, $10, 8:30 p.m.-midnight
