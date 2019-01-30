Generic concert
Friday

Schroeder Dance Hall Saloon

12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad

Jerry James, 8-10 p.m.

Dodge City Saloon

205 North Star Drive

Tip Jar Romeo, 9:30 p.m.

Cuero City Park Club House

Leonard Roy Harmon Drive, Cuero

Old Chisholm Trail Ride Kickoff Dance featuring Sane and Renee Total Entertainment, $10, 8 p.m.-midnight

Saturday

Schroeder Dance Hall

12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad

Boots and Boas featuring Piano Punch Dueling Pianos, 6:30-11 p.m.

Dodge City Saloon

205 North Star Drive

Adam Berry Band, 9 p.m.

