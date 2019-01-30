Friday
Schroeder Dance Hall Saloon
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Jerry James, 8-10 p.m.
Dodge City Saloon
205 North Star Drive
Tip Jar Romeo, 9:30 p.m.
Cuero City Park Club House
Leonard Roy Harmon Drive, Cuero
Old Chisholm Trail Ride Kickoff Dance featuring Sane and Renee Total Entertainment, $10, 8 p.m.-midnight
Saturday
Schroeder Dance Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Boots and Boas featuring Piano Punch Dueling Pianos, 6:30-11 p.m.
Dodge City Saloon
205 North Star Drive
Adam Berry Band, 9 p.m.
