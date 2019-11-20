Thursday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
John White and Zachary Grant, 8 p.m.
Friday
Schroeder Dance
Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Kody West, $12-$18, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Jaime Weston Band, 9 p.m.
Saturday
Schroeder Dance
Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Jake Hooker and The Outsiders, $15, 8 p.m.-midnight
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Sonny Wolf, 9 p.m.
Aunt Di’s Kountry
Kitchen
606 E. Main St., Yorktown
Vickie Cross, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Boots and Brews Open Mic Jam hosted by Jerry James, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Schroeder Dance
Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Roger Creager with Jade Marie Patek, $15-$20, 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.