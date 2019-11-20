Generic concert
Thursday Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive

John White and Zachary Grant, 8 p.m.

Friday

Schroeder Dance

Hall

12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad

Kody West, $12-$18, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive

Jaime Weston Band, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Schroeder Dance

Hall

12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad

Jake Hooker and The Outsiders, $15, 8 p.m.-midnight

Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive

Sonny Wolf, 9 p.m.

Aunt Di’s Kountry

Kitchen

606 E. Main St., Yorktown

Vickie Cross, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive

Boots and Brews Open Mic Jam hosted by Jerry James, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Schroeder Dance

Hall

12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad

Roger Creager with Jade Marie Patek, $15-$20, 9 p.m.

