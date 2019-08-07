Generic concert
Thursday Bloomington High School

2781 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Bloomington

Songfellows Quartet, 7 p.m.

Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive

Sierra Alexis, 8 p.m.

Friday Cuero Market Pavilion

201 E. Main St., Cuero

Tunes ‘N Trucks, 6-10 p.m.

Indianola Fishing Marina

8 Bell St., Indianola

Hot Attacks, 7 p.m.

Dodge City Saloon

205 North Star Drive

Texas 361, 9:30 p.m.

Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive

Beth Lee and The Break Ups, 9 p.m.

Saturday Bayfront Peninsula Park

501 E. Main St., Port Lavaca

Haley Closson, 7-10 p.m.

Club Westerner

1005 W. Constitution St.

LA-45, Emilio Guerrero and Little Henry Lee, $10-$15, 8 p.m.

Indianola Fishing Marina

8 Bell St., Indianola

Gin Tonic, 7 p.m.

DaCosta Sons of Hermann Hall

15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, DaCosta

The Red Ravens, $10, 8:30 p.m.-midnight

Dodge City Saloon

205 North Star Drive

Tainted Heart, 9:30 p.m.

Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive

Kinda Smooth, 9 p.m.

Sunday Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church

1206 s. Depot St.

Leslie Foster Community Echoes

Tuesday VFW Hall

2001 Lova Drive

Crossroads Country Opry, $7, 7 p.m.

