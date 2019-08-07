Thursday Bloomington High School
2781 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Bloomington
Songfellows Quartet, 7 p.m.
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Sierra Alexis, 8 p.m.
Friday Cuero Market Pavilion
201 E. Main St., Cuero
Tunes ‘N Trucks, 6-10 p.m.
Indianola Fishing Marina
8 Bell St., Indianola
Hot Attacks, 7 p.m.
Dodge City Saloon
205 North Star Drive
Texas 361, 9:30 p.m.
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Beth Lee and The Break Ups, 9 p.m.
Saturday Bayfront Peninsula Park
501 E. Main St., Port Lavaca
Haley Closson, 7-10 p.m.
Club Westerner
1005 W. Constitution St.
LA-45, Emilio Guerrero and Little Henry Lee, $10-$15, 8 p.m.
Indianola Fishing Marina
8 Bell St., Indianola
Gin Tonic, 7 p.m.
DaCosta Sons of Hermann Hall
15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, DaCosta
The Red Ravens, $10, 8:30 p.m.-midnight
Dodge City Saloon
205 North Star Drive
Tainted Heart, 9:30 p.m.
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Kinda Smooth, 9 p.m.
Sunday Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church
1206 s. Depot St.
Leslie Foster Community Echoes
Tuesday VFW Hall
2001 Lova Drive
Crossroads Country Opry, $7, 7 p.m.
