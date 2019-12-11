Thursday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Dylan Loza, 8 p.m.
Friday
Schroeder Dance Hall12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Matt Moeller and the Night Sights, $10, 9 p.m.
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Chad Anderson Band, 9 p.m.
Saturday Victoria Fine Arts Center
1002 Sam Houston Drive
The Celtic Tenors, $30-$65, 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Schroeder Dance Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Texas Unlimited Band (TUB), $10, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Stephanie ross and The Southern Drive Band, 9 p.m.
