Thursday
The PumpHouse
1201 W. Stayton St.
Matt Thigpen
DeLeon Plaza
101 N. Main St.
Coors Light Rocktober Street Dance featuring Back in Black
Friday
The PumpHouse
1201 W. Stayton St.
Havens Edge
Saturday
The PumpHouse
1201 W. Stayton St.
Mark Zepeda
Rosebud Records, Grill and Theater
102 S. Main St.
"The Craft" Dinner and a Movie, $5
Leo J. Welder Center
214 N. Main St.
"Young Frankenstein," $10
Sunday
The PumpHouse
Randy Faulk
