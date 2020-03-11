Thursday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive Ragland, 8 p.m.
Friday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive Rick Evans Band, 9:30 p.m.
Dodge City Saloon
205 North Star Drive The Hot Attacks, 9:30 p.m.
Schroeder Dance Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad Nathan Colt Young, 8 p.m.-midnight
Saturday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive Natalie Rose, 8:30 p.m.
Dodge City Saloon
205 North Star Drive The Crystals, 9 p.m.
Schroeder Dance Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad Asleep at the Wheel, 8 p.m.-midnight
Sunday Schroeder Dance Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad The Czechaholics Polka and Dance, 4-7 p.m.
