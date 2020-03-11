Generic concert
Buy Now
@WireImgId=10786339

Thursday Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive Ragland, 8 p.m.

Friday Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive Rick Evans Band, 9:30 p.m.

Dodge City Saloon

205 North Star Drive The Hot Attacks, 9:30 p.m.

Schroeder Dance Hall

12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad Nathan Colt Young, 8 p.m.-midnight

Saturday Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive Natalie Rose, 8:30 p.m.

Dodge City Saloon

205 North Star Drive The Crystals, 9 p.m.

Schroeder Dance Hall

12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad Asleep at the Wheel, 8 p.m.-midnight

Sunday Schroeder Dance Hall

12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad The Czechaholics Polka and Dance, 4-7 p.m.

Thursday Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive

Ragland, 8 p.m.

Friday Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive

Rick Evans Band, 9:30 p.m.

Dodge City Saloon

205 North Star Drive

The Hot Attacks, 9:30 p.m.

Schroeder Dance Hall

12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad

Nathan Colt Young, 8 p.m.-midnight

Saturday Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive

Natalie Rose, 8:30 p.m.

Dodge City Saloon

205 North Star Drive

The Crystals, 9 p.m.

Schroeder Dance Hall

12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad

Asleep at the Wheel, 8 p.m.-midnight

Sunday Schroeder Dance Hall

12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad

The Czechaholics Polka and Dance, 4-7 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.