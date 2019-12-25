Thursday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Neal Tolbert, 8:30 p.m.
Friday Schroeder Dance Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Billy Mata and The Texas Tradition
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Matt Moeller, 9 p.m.
Saturday Schroeder Dance Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Kevin Fowler Deck Dancehalls Tour
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Kinda Smooth, 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.