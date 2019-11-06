Thursday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Red Elvises, 9 p.m.
Friday Club Westerner
1005 W. Constitution St.
Tejano All Stars with guest J.R. Robles
Saturday Brackenridge Recreation Complex Main Event Center
284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna
Texana Chili Spill featuring Pearlsnaps Band, Stephanie Ross and Rick Evans, and Zachary Grant
Cuero ISD Performing Arts Center
920 E. Broadway St., Cuero
B.J. Thomas, $35-$45
Schroeder Dance Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Donnie Edwards and Fever Band, $20, 8 p.m.-midnight
DaCosta Sons of Hermann Hall
15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686. DaCosta
Glen Collins and the Alibis, $10, 8:30 p.m.-midnight
Tuesday VFW Hall
2001 Lova Drive
Crossroads Country Opry, $7, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.