Schroeder Hall is one of five places nominated for Live Music Venue of the Year.
The Texas County Music Association announced the top five finalists in 23 of 25 categories for the 2021 Texas Country Music Awards, according to a news release. The other establishments nominated for Live Music Venue of the Year include Freiheit Country Store in New Braunfels, The Rustic in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio, Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth and Dosey Doe in The Woodlands.
Other categories include Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Country Band of the Year, Country Album of the Year and Country Single of the Year.
Nominations were made between May 1 and June 15. Final round voting will take place from July 1 to Aug. 15 at texascountrymusicassociation.org. The winners will be announced Nov. 14 at the 2021 Texas Country Music Awards in Fort Worth.
