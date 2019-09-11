Friday Shooters Bar
4705 N. Navarro St.
The Electric Cowboys
Indianola Fishing Marina8 Bell St., Indianola
Blue Tux Clan, 7 p.m.
Schroeder Dance Hall12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
“Grease” Classic Movie Night, 6 p.m.
Saturday Indianola Fishing Marina
8 Bell St., Indianola
The Hot Attacks, 7 p.m.
Schroeder Dance Hall12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Bart Crow with guest Jake Ward, 9 p.m.
