Thursday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Dylan Loza, 8 p.m.
Friday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Mud and Honey
Dodge City Saloon
205 North Star Drive
The Crossroads Troubadours, 9:30 p.m.
Schroeder Dance Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Havens Edge, 6-10 p.m.
Indianola Fishing Marina
8 Bell St., Indianola
HWY 316, 7 p.m.
Shooters Bar
4705N. Navarro St.
No Chance Band, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Kade Smith
Indianola Fishing Marina
8 Bell St., Indianola
Adriana Live, 7 p.m.
Sunday Schroeder Dance Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Red Ravens, 4-7 p.m.
