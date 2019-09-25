Thursday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Stephanie Ross, 8 p.m.
Friday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Bubba Westley, 9 p.m.
Indianola Fishing Marina
8 Bell St., Indianola
Southern Drive, 7 p.m.
Schroeder Dance Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Joel Nava, 6-10 p.m.
KB’s BBQ
134 Villafranca Road
Wild Bill, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Saturday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
The Czechaholics, 9 p.m.
Indianola Fishing Marina
8 Bell St., Indianola
Adriana Live, 7 p.m.
Aunt Di’s Kountry Kitchen
606 E. Main St., Yorktown
Vickie Cross, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Schroeder Dance Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Rocky King Band, $10, 8 p.m.-midnight
Sunday Gruenau Hall
1012 Gruenau Road, Yorktown
Geezer Rock & Roll, $10, 3-6 p.m.
Schroeder Dance Hall
12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Shiner Hobo Band, $12, 4-7 p.m.
