Friday
Schroeder Dance Hall12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Texas Jamm Band featuring members of George Strait’s Ace in the Hole Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Tainted Heart Band, 9 p.m.
Saturday Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive
Rick Evans Band, 9 p.m.
Sunday Gruenau Hall
1012 Gruenau Road, Yorktown
Geezer Rock and Roll, $10, 3-6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.