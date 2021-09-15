Cows are on the roof of a downtown Victoria building. Don’t worry, that’s the new Chick-fil-A corporate headquarters. The headquarters brings new life to the longtime building with a modern/industrial design by a Victoria native. The story of the new home for the very popular company is one of the many stories you will find in the premier edition of Discover 361, the Victoria Advocate’s new lifestyle magazine. It will arrive on the doorsteps of our home delivery customers Sunday.
Copies of the magazine will also be available at the Victoria Advocate office, 101 W. Goodwin Ave, Ste. 1200, and on stands in many places throughout the Crossroads including Cuero Pecan House, Museum of the Coastal Bend, Pumphouse Riverside Restaurant Bar and Grill, Citizens Medical Center, Premium Appliances & More, Victoria All Sports, Sassy Antler Boutique, Santa Rita, Devereux Gardens Floral & Gifts, Nave Museum, Presidio LaBahia, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art and many other places.
