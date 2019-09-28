Cuero resident Becky Dromgoole walked with her husband on a hot Friday afternoon last summer and watched as their two daughters rushed toward the go-kart track at Outlaw Pass Family Fun Center.
“We drive by here all the time when we take the back way to my mom’s, and the kids are always like, ‘I wanna go there!’” their mom said. “We finally decided to give it a try and we’ll definitely be coming back.”
The Outlaw Pass Family Fun Center has been filled with entertainment for all ages since Mark and Julie Mize opened the amusement park in 2016, but the couple is always looking toward the future.
Starting in the fall, guests will see the arcade section undergo a transformation as new, state-of-the-art games are brought in for kids and adults alike.
“It is going to be a better mix of games because they are all going to be new on the market – the best games out there,” Mark Mize said.
Located on 9.4 acres five minutes past Victoria Mall, Outlaw Pass first opened with a 900-foot go-kart track, rock-climbing wall, 18-hole mini golf course and mining sluice.
Over the years, the couple has added a sandbox, chalkboard, horseshoe, tug-a-war, washers, cornhole, a water balloon launcher, Euro-Bungees and El Paso Train for little children.
“We like to keep things fresh, to keep adding things so when people come out, they can do something different than what they’ve done before,” Julie Mize said. “Mark is always thinking, like he just built a mister out there to cool off everybody and still has a lot of ideas.”
Mason Tipton, a private baseball coach in Victoria, took two of the young boys he coaches to play miniature golf at the park. He coaches the boys for three hours each day during the summer months and said he wanted to give them a change of pace.
“It is nice to have something other than a baseball bat in your hand sometimes,” he said. “I thought I’d give them a break from practice to hang out and have fun.”
The go-kart track is the center’s most popular attraction. Mason Rena, 10, and his 13-year-old sister, Mallory Rena, said zooming around the track is their favorite activity. They visit the amusement park with their mom about once a month.
“The kids are out of school, so it is nice to get them out of the house and give them something to do,” she said. “They love to come and bring a friend or two.”
In January, an outdoor laser tag battlefield was added to the list of activities to choose from. Up to 20 people can play on the field at a time, using laser tag guns that have a variety of games to choose from.
Giving people a place where they can create moments is a blessing, Julie Mize said.
“We have teenage groups that come out here, young people, couples that are having their date nights and still it really is a family atmosphere,” she said. “And that is the whole point. We wanted to create a place where people build relationships with each other and these little periods of time that they remember.”
