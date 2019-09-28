Victoria County
Coleto Creek Park
365 Coleto Park Road
3,100-acre lake, 80 campsites, 59 sites have 50-amp hookup for RV, three camping cabins, water and electricity at each site, boat ramp, water skiing, fishing, camping, swimming, nature tours, mountain biking, two group pavilions with volleyball courts, playgrounds, horseshoe pit, barbecue pit, 200-foot lighted fishing pier, mile-long hiking and nature trail, and restrooms
361-575-6366 gbra.org/coletocreekpark
Riverside Park
476 McCright Drive
562 acres, RV park, Texas Zoo, Texas Paddling Trail, 27-hole golf course, ballfields, duck pond, picnic areas, playgrounds, boat ramp, basketball court, hike and bike trails, rose garden, disc golf, restrooms, fishing and sand volleyball.
Patriot Park
(formerly Saxet Lake Park)
Two miles south of Victoria off U.S. 59, on Timberline Drive at Fordyce and Fox roads
95 acres, fishing, swimming, picnic tables and pits, boat ramp and restrooms
Opens at 7 a.m. daily, closes at 8 p.m. in the winter and 9 p.m. in the summer
Community Center Park
211 N. Ben Wilson St.
73 acres, covered basketball court, playground, soccer fields, tennis courts, playground, softball and baseball complex, restrooms and picnic areas.
Victoria Skate Park in the Youth Sports Complex
307 N. Ben Wilson St.
6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
Skateboard and inline skating areas.
Brownson Park
202 N. Laurent St.
6 a.m.-11 p.m.
Play equipment, basketball goals and picnic tables.
Ethel Lee Tracy Park
701 E. Larkspur St.
8 a.m.-11 p.m.; amphitheater 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Amphitheater, playground, restrooms, pavilion with electricity and barbecue pit, fishing lake, 9-hole disc golf, tennis courts, basketball court, sand volleyball courts, picnic shelters, horseshoe pits and splash pad.
Hopkins Park
505 S. Laurent St.
6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
Two acres, full basketball court, playground, picnic tables, pavilion and restrooms.
Ted B. Reed Park
2101 Salem Road
6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
10 acres, playground, lighted pavilion with barbecue pit and covered picnic tables, handball courts, single-goal basketball court, walking trail and restrooms.
Martin Luther King Jr. Park
3808 Callis St.
6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
Children’s playground, pavilion, barbecue pit and basketball court.
Meadowlane Park
3202 Meadowlane Ave.
6 a.m.-11 p.m.
Children’s play equipment, two basketball courts and picnic tables.
Pine Street Community Park
802 E. Pine St.
6 a.m.-11 p.m.
Children’s play unit, swing set, tire swing, basketball court, backstops and picnic tables.
Queen City Park
2202 N. Cameron St.
6 a.m.-11 p.m.
Queen City is one of Victoria’s oldest parks, playground equipment and lighted picnic areas.
Will Rogers Park
1108 E. Warren Ave.
6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
Children’s play equipment, backstops and open play areas.
Lone Tree Creek Park
4009 E. Airline Road
6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
Splash pad, restrooms, practice ball fields, soccer fields, Lone Tree Creek hike and bike trail.
Aransas County
Aransas Pass Community Park
East Johnson Avenue
Harbor Park
Conn Brown Harbor
SH361
The Flats
Lighthouse Lakes Park
Redfish Bay Causeway
Newbury Park
South Lamont Street
Veterans Memorial Park
(formerly McCampbell Park)
Corner of North McCampbell Street and West Maddox Avenue
Rockport Aquatic Park
Multipurpose, heated competition pool and recreational pool with slides and sprays. The park has an eight-lane, heated, 25-yard pool and diving area, a whale-shaped zero-depth children’s pool with slides, sprays and a bathhouse.
The Skate Park
Adjacent to the Aquatic Park
Offers a 6,000-square-foot modular facility.
Dog Park at Memorial Park
Two separate areas, for large and small dogs; water; disposal stations and benches.
Rockport Beach Park
(“Blue Wave Beach”)
Offers a pristine shoreline with playgrounds, fishing pier, boat ramp, picnic areas and salt water “pool,” rental facilities available.
361-729-6661
Memorial Park
100-plus-acre community park with recreational trails, sporting fields, exercise stations, birding sites and picnic facilities.
Hiking and Biking Trails
Expanding with plans to connect the city’s boundaries
Neighborhood parks
Recreational and picnic facilities, ornamental and natural resource parks located throughout the city.
Bee County
Poesta Park
A 33-acre community park in the southeastern corner of the city. Has six baseball fields with backstops, a swing set, a merry-go-round, a monkey bars set.
361-358-4641
Veteran’s Memorial Park
The city’s largest community park at about 200 acres. Adjacent to the park on its west side is the city’s municipal golf course. Offers five lighted baseball diamonds with bleachers, five baseball fields with backstops, a concession building, 12 picnic tables with grills, 23 picnic tables without grills, a football/soccer field with bleachers, two swing sets, two slides, one seesaw, two covered pavilion areas and two restroom buildings.
Koehler Park
Known as Nopal Park is about 9 acres of neighborhood park in northwest Beeville. Offers four baseball fields with backstops, a volleyball sand pit, a slide, two swing sets, two monkey bars sets, eight picnic tables, a wading pool and a walking/jogging trail.
Flournoy Park
Three-acre park in the north central part of the city. Offers two lighted tennis courts, a swing set, a picnic table and a monkey bars set.
Klipstein Park
Centrally located, 2-acre neighborhood park. Offers a baseball field with backstop, two swing sets, a playscape, a monkey bars set, a slide and three picnic tables.
Trevino Park
Two-acre neighborhood park in the southwestern part of the city. Offers a basketball court with bleachers, a baseball field with backstop, three swing sets, a slide, a monkey bars set and two picnic tables.
Carlos Reyes Park
Ten-acre community park in the extreme southwestern part of the city. Offers a football/soccer field, four baseball fields and backstops, three swing sets, a slide, a seesaw and restroom building. In addition, this park is surrounded by a road that is utilized for jogging and walking.
Martin Luther King City Pool Park
Seven-acre community park just off West Corpus Christi Street. Offers a municipal swimming pool, five football/soccer fields, two baseball fields with backstops, two swing sets, a slide, a merry-go-round and two lighted outdoor basketball courts.
Moore Park
One-acre neighborhood park in southeastern part of the city. Offers a basketball court, a covered pavilion area, slide, swing set and monkey bars set.
Calhoun County
Lighthouse Beach and Bird Sanctuary-RV Park
700 Lighthouse Beach Road, Port Lavaca
RV park, beach with cabanas and tiki umbrellas, splash pad, lighted fishing pier, bathrooms, tent area, playground, volleyball court, covered pavilion, hike and bike trail and public boat ramp.
361-552-5311
Brookhollow Estates Park
135 E. Harbor Drive, Port Lavaca
Playground, exercise equipment and picnic area.
361-552-3347
City Park (Tilley Park)
711 Tilley St., Port Lavaca
Covered pavilion, volleyball court, picnic area with barbecue pits, bathrooms, large open green space, basketball hoops and playground.
361-552-3347
George Adams Park
501 S. Benavides St., Port Lavaca
Covered pavilion, playground, restrooms, picnic area with barbecue pits, basketball court and large open green space.
361-552-3347
Bayfront Peninsula Park
Commerce and Main streets, Port Lavaca
Lighted fishing pier, public boat ramp, splash pad, playground, restrooms, covered pavilion and fishing available from stepped seawall.
361-552-3347
Wilson Field
At Seadrift and Jackson streets, Port Lavaca
Softball field, baseball field, soccer field, concession stand, restrooms and large open area.
361-552-3347
Chocolate Bayou Park
Austin Street, Port Lavaca
Playground, picnic area with barbecue pits, covered pavilions, restrooms, duck pond, wetlands nature trail, baseball and soccer fields.
361-552-9242
Faye Sterling Park
Downtown on Main Street, Port Lavaca
Rest areas
361-552-3347
Matagorda Island Wildlife Management Area
Only accessible by boat
Migratory birds, white-tailed deer, alligators, saltwater fishing, hunting (in season), birding, picnicking, lighthouse from 1852; camping on camp grounds requires limited use permit and annual hunt permit.
361-790-0307
DeWitt County
Yoakum City Park
703 S. Park Road
Picnic tables, barbecue pits, swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts, sand volleyball court, covered pavilions, walking trail, new playscapes and RV sites available.
361-293-5682
Mack Jamison Park
Dunn Street
Pavilion, volleyball and basketball courts, baseball field, playground equipment, barbecue pits, Jamison Youth Center and lighted soccer field.
361-293-5682
Centennial Park
West Grand Avenue
Gazebo, green space and small playscape.
361-293-5682
Front Street Railroad Park
Front Street
Green space
361-293-5682
Chisholm Trail Park
Corner of Alternate U.S. 77 and West Gonzales Street
Bronze statues representing cattle trail, lush trees and native plants.
361-293-5682
Yorktown City Park
Main Street, Yorktown
Playground, Ferris wheel, tennis courts, fishing, hike and bike trail, barbecue areas, pavilion and basketball court.
361-564-2611
Cuero Municipal Park
U.S. 87, Cuero
Anna Koch Pavilion includes two barbecue pits and two fire pits; Municipal Park Clubhouse rental; Lions Club pavilion includes six covered metal picnic tables and barbecue pit. Seven covered picnic units along lake front, picnic tables on island at lake; large covered picnic unit with barbecue pit pavilion including two large pits, fire pit and one smaller pit for individual use; eight single- user pits throughout the park; 12 concrete picnic tables throughout other areas of the park, four volleyball courts, basketball pavilion with three full-size courts, golf pro-shop with covered deck with six wooden picnic tables, two soccer fields, CBAT field (hard ball), Little League complex including major field, minor field, T-ball/softball field and nine-hole golf course; Friar Ag Center, Rodeo Arena; kids playground includes 10 swings, one handicap swing, two toddler swings, one playscape, one toddler playscape, two climbing toys, four metal- coated benches and four stand-alone toys. Outdoor swimming pool, including two water slides and wading pool, splash pad, covered area with picnic tables. Gazebo with native plants, community garden with 12 spaces, walking trail measuring 2.85 miles with benches at various locations; lake with lighted fishing pier and knoll for outdoor movies, plays and other outdoor events. Three public restrooms (ADA-accessible).
361-275-6114
Goliad County
Goliad State Park
108 Park Road 6
188 acres includes Mission Espiritu Santo State Historic Site and is close to Presidio LaBahia, Ignacio Zaragoza Birthplace State Historic Site, Fannin Battleground State Historic Site, the Goliad Historical District and Mission Rosario State Historic Site. Also has an amphitheater, museum, store, camping, dining hall, playground, trailer dump station, restrooms with showers, nature trail, river trail and Goliad paddling trail takeout point
Fee: 13 and up, $3
361-645-3405
Fannin Plaza Park/Fort Fun
One block northeast of downtown square, South Market and East Franklin streets.
Amenities include sprawling playground, benches and trees next to downtown.
361-645-3563
Coleto Creek Park and Reservoir
365 Coleto Park Road, Victoria
83 campsites, four rental trailers, four camping cabins, 28 sites have 50-amp hookup for RV, 47 sites have 30-amp hookup. Boat ramp, water skiing, two group pavilions with volleyball courts, horseshoe pit, barbecue pit, water and electricity.
Also, 200-foot lighted fishing pier, a mile-long hiking and nature trail, restrooms and 3,100-acre lake.
Fee: $9 per vehicle per day, up to four people; $2 per person per day.
361-575-6366
Branch River Park
445 S Commercial St., Goliad
Branch River Park is a 4.2 acre park that links Goliad’s historic courthouse square to the San Antonio River, as well as the Angel of Goliad Hike & Bike Trail and the Ferry Street River Access Site.
Facilities include park trail, benches, picnic tables, drinking fountain, restrooms, playgrounds, amphitheater, pavilion available for free rental (call for reservations), 9-hole disc golf course and natural area.
Open daily 6 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
866-345-7272
Jackson County
Brackenridge Park and Campground
891 Brackenridge Parkway
136 full or partial campsites, five two-bedroom cabins, several indoor rental facilities, four restrooms with showers, outdoor pavilion, gazebo, hike and bike trails, 12-mile equestrian trail, softball field, soccer field, paintball, nine-hole miniature golf, nine-hole disc golf, picnic area, playgrounds and boat ramp. The park also is the site of the Texana Historical Church built in 1859 by the Brackenridge family. The church is not open all the time, but visitors can pick up a key and tour the church. The Brackenridge family cemetery and homesite are on the historical trail. The park is located on Lake Texana, where guests can enjoy various lake activities.
361-782-5456, fax: 361-782-5419
email: brc@lnra.org
Texana Park and Campground
46 Park Road 1
141 full or partial campsites, two three-bedroom cabins, seven restrooms with and without showers, an outdoor pavilion, day use area for picnicking and grilling under tree-shaded tables, good birding and fishing. Park also has several hike and bike trails, nature center, amphitheater, lighted fishing piers, fishing jetty that is handicap accessible, double boat ramp, playgrounds, trailer dump station and fish-cleaning facility near the boat ramp. The park is on Lake Texana where guests can enjoy various lake activities.
361-782-5718
Shelby Park
104 Shelby Park Road
Shelby Hall 8 a.m.-midnight, Shelby pool open in summer from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Rental prices for Shelby Hall.
Exceptions can be made for areas to be lighted for permitted, specific events such as baseball or softball. Other uses of existing facilities after hours shall be by permit or agreement only.
361-782-3122
Martin Luther King Park
Martin Luther King Drive
Can be rented and reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis for $50.
361-782-3122
Children’s Park
Off Pumphrey Street
Intended as children’s playplace as parents exercise around the area.
Texana Raceway Park/Stock Car Races
258 County Road 412
Two miles east of Edna on SH111, then left on Haines Road (Farm-to-Market Road 412)
361-781-0411; 979-758-4440
Ganado
Devers Creek Park
Sutherland Street
Picnic tables, barbecue grills, two playground areas, two fishing piers, exercise station, two nature trails follow the banks of Devers Creek and covered pavilion with restrooms and kitchen available to rent for special events.
361-771-2232
Lavaca County
Welhausen Park
Downtown city block on Avenue E., Shiner
Bandstand, playground equipment and monuments describing Shiner’s history.
361-594-3362
Green-Dickson Municipal Park
2086 County Road 351, Shiner
Picnic tables, baseball and softball complex, tennis and volleyball courts, covered pavilion, walking and biking trails, RV spaces and the Veterans War Memorial.
361-594-3362
Moulton City Park
102 Veterans Drive, off FM 532, Moulton
Baseball field, basketball and tennis courts, barbecue areas, playscapes, fishing pond, covered pavilion and RV spaces with utilities.
361-596-4621
Hallettsville City Park
910 N. Main St., Hallettsville
Playground, picnic tables, swimming pool, golf course, two covered pavilions, volleyball and tennis courts.
361-798-3681
Refugio County
Lion’s/Shelly Park
301 W. Empresario St., Refugio
Playground, covered pavilion, picnic tables, nature trails, fishing pier and restrooms.
361-526-5361
Heritage Park
102 West St., Refugio
361-526-5361
Kings Park
Off Commerce Street, Refugio
361-526-5361
Wharton County
Caney Creek Park
400 Caney Drive, Wharton
979-532-2491
Harris Park
Near Camellis Avenue and West Milam Street, Wharton
979-532-2491
Croom Park
2900 Old Lane City Road, Wharton
979-532-2491
Riverfront Park
U.S. 59 bridge, Wharton
979-532-2491
Jefferson Park
Southeast Avenue
979-532-2491
Mayfair Park
Olive Street, Wharton
Includes a softball field
979-532-2491
Park at Legacy Fields
303 West Loop, El Campo
Friendship Park
1202 N. Wharton St., El Campo
Rotary Park
1211 E. Jackson St., El Campo
Willie Bell Park
720 W. Second St., El Campo
Second Street Park
603 W. Second St., El Campo
Alamo Park
226 W. First St., El Campo
Evans Park
112 E. Monseratte, El Campo
Delta Street Park
1303 Delta St., El Campo
El Campo Aquatic Center
2613 Blossom Meyer St., El Campo
