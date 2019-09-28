Victoria County

Coleto Creek Park

365 Coleto Park Road

3,100-acre lake, 80 campsites, 59 sites have 50-amp hookup for RV, three camping cabins, water and electricity at each site, boat ramp, water skiing, fishing, camping, swimming, nature tours, mountain biking, two group pavilions with volleyball courts, playgrounds, horseshoe pit, barbecue pit, 200-foot lighted fishing pier, mile-long hiking and nature trail, and restrooms

361-575-6366 gbra.org/coletocreekpark

Riverside Park

476 McCright Drive

562 acres, RV park, Texas Zoo, Texas Paddling Trail, 27-hole golf course, ballfields, duck pond, picnic areas, playgrounds, boat ramp, basketball court, hike and bike trails, rose garden, disc golf, restrooms, fishing and sand volleyball.

victoriatx.org

Patriot Park

(formerly Saxet Lake Park)

Two miles south of Victoria off U.S. 59, on Timberline Drive at Fordyce and Fox roads

95 acres, fishing, swimming, picnic tables and pits, boat ramp and restrooms

Opens at 7 a.m. daily, closes at 8 p.m. in the winter and 9 p.m. in the summer

visitvictoriatx.com

Community Center Park

211 N. Ben Wilson St.

73 acres, covered basketball court, playground, soccer fields, tennis courts, playground, softball and baseball complex, restrooms and picnic areas.

victoriatx.org

Victoria Skate Park in the Youth Sports Complex

307 N. Ben Wilson St.

6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Skateboard and inline skating areas.

victoriatx.org

Brownson Park

202 N. Laurent St.

6 a.m.-11 p.m.

Play equipment, basketball goals and picnic tables.

victoriatx.org

Ethel Lee Tracy Park

701 E. Larkspur St.

8 a.m.-11 p.m.; amphitheater 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Amphitheater, playground, restrooms, pavilion with electricity and barbecue pit, fishing lake, 9-hole disc golf, tennis courts, basketball court, sand volleyball courts, picnic shelters, horseshoe pits and splash pad.

victoriatx.org

Hopkins Park

505 S. Laurent St.

6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Two acres, full basketball court, playground, picnic tables, pavilion and restrooms.

victoriatx.org

Ted B. Reed Park

2101 Salem Road

6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

10 acres, playground, lighted pavilion with barbecue pit and covered picnic tables, handball courts, single-goal basketball court, walking trail and restrooms.

victoriatx.org

Martin Luther King Jr. Park

3808 Callis St.

6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Children’s playground, pavilion, barbecue pit and basketball court.

victoriatx.org

Meadowlane Park

3202 Meadowlane Ave.

6 a.m.-11 p.m.

Children’s play equipment, two basketball courts and picnic tables.

victoriatx.org

Pine Street Community Park

802 E. Pine St.

6 a.m.-11 p.m.

Children’s play unit, swing set, tire swing, basketball court, backstops and picnic tables.

victoriatx.org

Queen City Park

2202 N. Cameron St.

6 a.m.-11 p.m.

Queen City is one of Victoria’s oldest parks, playground equipment and lighted picnic areas.

victoriatx.org

Will Rogers Park

1108 E. Warren Ave.

6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Children’s play equipment, backstops and open play areas.

victoriatx.org

Lone Tree Creek Park

4009 E. Airline Road

6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Splash pad, restrooms, practice ball fields, soccer fields, Lone Tree Creek hike and bike trail.

victoriatx.org

Aransas County

Aransas Pass Community Park

East Johnson Avenue

Harbor Park

Conn Brown Harbor

SH361

The Flats

Lighthouse Lakes Park

Redfish Bay Causeway

Newbury Park

South Lamont Street

Veterans Memorial Park

(formerly McCampbell Park)

Corner of North McCampbell Street and West Maddox Avenue

Rockport Aquatic Park

Multipurpose, heated competition pool and recreational pool with slides and sprays. The park has an eight-lane, heated, 25-yard pool and diving area, a whale-shaped zero-depth children’s pool with slides, sprays and a bathhouse.

The Skate Park

Adjacent to the Aquatic Park

Offers a 6,000-square-foot modular facility.

Dog Park at Memorial Park

Two separate areas, for large and small dogs; water; disposal stations and benches.

Rockport Beach Park

(“Blue Wave Beach”)

Offers a pristine shoreline with playgrounds, fishing pier, boat ramp, picnic areas and salt water “pool,” rental facilities available.

361-729-6661

rockportbeach-texas.com

Memorial Park

100-plus-acre community park with recreational trails, sporting fields, exercise stations, birding sites and picnic facilities.

Hiking and Biking Trails

Expanding with plans to connect the city’s boundaries

Neighborhood parks

Recreational and picnic facilities, ornamental and natural resource parks located throughout the city.

Bee County

Poesta Park

A 33-acre community park in the southeastern corner of the city. Has six baseball fields with backstops, a swing set, a merry-go-round, a monkey bars set.

361-358-4641

Veteran’s Memorial Park

The city’s largest community park at about 200 acres. Adjacent to the park on its west side is the city’s municipal golf course. Offers five lighted baseball diamonds with bleachers, five baseball fields with backstops, a concession building, 12 picnic tables with grills, 23 picnic tables without grills, a football/soccer field with bleachers, two swing sets, two slides, one seesaw, two covered pavilion areas and two restroom buildings.

Koehler Park

Known as Nopal Park is about 9 acres of neighborhood park in northwest Beeville. Offers four baseball fields with backstops, a volleyball sand pit, a slide, two swing sets, two monkey bars sets, eight picnic tables, a wading pool and a walking/jogging trail.

Flournoy Park

Three-acre park in the north central part of the city. Offers two lighted tennis courts, a swing set, a picnic table and a monkey bars set.

Klipstein Park

Centrally located, 2-acre neighborhood park. Offers a baseball field with backstop, two swing sets, a playscape, a monkey bars set, a slide and three picnic tables.

Trevino Park

Two-acre neighborhood park in the southwestern part of the city. Offers a basketball court with bleachers, a baseball field with backstop, three swing sets, a slide, a monkey bars set and two picnic tables.

Carlos Reyes Park

Ten-acre community park in the extreme southwestern part of the city. Offers a football/soccer field, four baseball fields and backstops, three swing sets, a slide, a seesaw and restroom building. In addition, this park is surrounded by a road that is utilized for jogging and walking.

Martin Luther King City Pool Park

Seven-acre community park just off West Corpus Christi Street. Offers a municipal swimming pool, five football/soccer fields, two baseball fields with backstops, two swing sets, a slide, a merry-go-round and two lighted outdoor basketball courts.

Moore Park

One-acre neighborhood park in southeastern part of the city. Offers a basketball court, a covered pavilion area, slide, swing set and monkey bars set.

Calhoun County

Lighthouse Beach and Bird Sanctuary-RV Park

700 Lighthouse Beach Road, Port Lavaca

RV park, beach with cabanas and tiki umbrellas, splash pad, lighted fishing pier, bathrooms, tent area, playground, volleyball court, covered pavilion, hike and bike trail and public boat ramp.

361-552-5311

Brookhollow Estates Park

135 E. Harbor Drive, Port Lavaca

Playground, exercise equipment and picnic area.

361-552-3347

City Park (Tilley Park)

711 Tilley St., Port Lavaca

Covered pavilion, volleyball court, picnic area with barbecue pits, bathrooms, large open green space, basketball hoops and playground.

361-552-3347

George Adams Park

501 S. Benavides St., Port Lavaca

Covered pavilion, playground, restrooms, picnic area with barbecue pits, basketball court and large open green space.

361-552-3347

Bayfront Peninsula Park

Commerce and Main streets, Port Lavaca

Lighted fishing pier, public boat ramp, splash pad, playground, restrooms, covered pavilion and fishing available from stepped seawall.

361-552-3347

Wilson Field

At Seadrift and Jackson streets, Port Lavaca

Softball field, baseball field, soccer field, concession stand, restrooms and large open area.

361-552-3347

Chocolate Bayou Park

Austin Street, Port Lavaca

Playground, picnic area with barbecue pits, covered pavilions, restrooms, duck pond, wetlands nature trail, baseball and soccer fields.

361-552-9242

Faye Sterling Park

Downtown on Main Street, Port Lavaca

Rest areas

361-552-3347

Matagorda Island Wildlife Management Area

Only accessible by boat

Migratory birds, white-tailed deer, alligators, saltwater fishing, hunting (in season), birding, picnicking, lighthouse from 1852; camping on camp grounds requires limited use permit and annual hunt permit.

361-790-0307

DeWitt County

Yoakum City Park

703 S. Park Road

Picnic tables, barbecue pits, swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts, sand volleyball court, covered pavilions, walking trail, new playscapes and RV sites available.

361-293-5682

Mack Jamison Park

Dunn Street

Pavilion, volleyball and basketball courts, baseball field, playground equipment, barbecue pits, Jamison Youth Center and lighted soccer field.

361-293-5682

Centennial Park

West Grand Avenue

Gazebo, green space and small playscape.

361-293-5682

Front Street Railroad Park

Front Street

Green space

361-293-5682

Chisholm Trail Park

Corner of Alternate U.S. 77 and West Gonzales Street

Bronze statues representing cattle trail, lush trees and native plants.

361-293-5682

Yorktown City Park

Main Street, Yorktown

Playground, Ferris wheel, tennis courts, fishing, hike and bike trail, barbecue areas, pavilion and basketball court.

361-564-2611

Cuero Municipal Park

U.S. 87, Cuero

Anna Koch Pavilion includes two barbecue pits and two fire pits; Municipal Park Clubhouse rental; Lions Club pavilion includes six covered metal picnic tables and barbecue pit. Seven covered picnic units along lake front, picnic tables on island at lake; large covered picnic unit with barbecue pit pavilion including two large pits, fire pit and one smaller pit for individual use; eight single- user pits throughout the park; 12 concrete picnic tables throughout other areas of the park, four volleyball courts, basketball pavilion with three full-size courts, golf pro-shop with covered deck with six wooden picnic tables, two soccer fields, CBAT field (hard ball), Little League complex including major field, minor field, T-ball/softball field and nine-hole golf course; Friar Ag Center, Rodeo Arena; kids playground includes 10 swings, one handicap swing, two toddler swings, one playscape, one toddler playscape, two climbing toys, four metal- coated benches and four stand-alone toys. Outdoor swimming pool, including two water slides and wading pool, splash pad, covered area with picnic tables. Gazebo with native plants, community garden with 12 spaces, walking trail measuring 2.85 miles with benches at various locations; lake with lighted fishing pier and knoll for outdoor movies, plays and other outdoor events. Three public restrooms (ADA-accessible).

361-275-6114

Goliad County

Goliad State Park

108 Park Road 6

188 acres includes Mission Espiritu Santo State Historic Site and is close to Presidio LaBahia, Ignacio Zaragoza Birthplace State Historic Site, Fannin Battleground State Historic Site, the Goliad Historical District and Mission Rosario State Historic Site. Also has an amphitheater, museum, store, camping, dining hall, playground, trailer dump station, restrooms with showers, nature trail, river trail and Goliad paddling trail takeout point

Fee: 13 and up, $3

361-645-3405

tpwd.state.tx.us/state-parks/goliad

Fannin Plaza Park/Fort Fun

One block northeast of downtown square, South Market and East Franklin streets.

Amenities include sprawling playground, benches and trees next to downtown.

361-645-3563

Coleto Creek Park and Reservoir

365 Coleto Park Road, Victoria

83 campsites, four rental trailers, four camping cabins, 28 sites have 50-amp hookup for RV, 47 sites have 30-amp hookup. Boat ramp, water skiing, two group pavilions with volleyball courts, horseshoe pit, barbecue pit, water and electricity.

Also, 200-foot lighted fishing pier, a mile-long hiking and nature trail, restrooms and 3,100-acre lake.

Fee: $9 per vehicle per day, up to four people; $2 per person per day.

361-575-6366

coletocreekpark.com

Branch River Park

445 S Commercial St., Goliad

Branch River Park is a 4.2 acre park that links Goliad’s historic courthouse square to the San Antonio River, as well as the Angel of Goliad Hike & Bike Trail and the Ferry Street River Access Site.

Facilities include park trail, benches, picnic tables, drinking fountain, restrooms, playgrounds, amphitheater, pavilion available for free rental (call for reservations), 9-hole disc golf course and natural area.

Open daily 6 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

866-345-7272

www.sara-tx.org

Jackson County

Brackenridge Park and Campground

891 Brackenridge Parkway

136 full or partial campsites, five two-bedroom cabins, several indoor rental facilities, four restrooms with showers, outdoor pavilion, gazebo, hike and bike trails, 12-mile equestrian trail, softball field, soccer field, paintball, nine-hole miniature golf, nine-hole disc golf, picnic area, playgrounds and boat ramp. The park also is the site of the Texana Historical Church built in 1859 by the Brackenridge family. The church is not open all the time, but visitors can pick up a key and tour the church. The Brackenridge family cemetery and homesite are on the historical trail. The park is located on Lake Texana, where guests can enjoy various lake activities.

361-782-5456, fax: 361-782-5419

email: brc@lnra.org

brackenridgepark.com

Texana Park and Campground

46 Park Road 1

141 full or partial campsites, two three-bedroom cabins, seven restrooms with and without showers, an outdoor pavilion, day use area for picnicking and grilling under tree-shaded tables, good birding and fishing. Park also has several hike and bike trails, nature center, amphitheater, lighted fishing piers, fishing jetty that is handicap accessible, double boat ramp, playgrounds, trailer dump station and fish-cleaning facility near the boat ramp. The park is on Lake Texana where guests can enjoy various lake activities.

361-782-5718

brackenridgepark.com

Shelby Park

104 Shelby Park Road

Shelby Hall 8 a.m.-midnight, Shelby pool open in summer from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Rental prices for Shelby Hall.

Exceptions can be made for areas to be lighted for permitted, specific events such as baseball or softball. Other uses of existing facilities after hours shall be by permit or agreement only.

361-782-3122

cityofedna.com

Martin Luther King Park

Martin Luther King Drive

Can be rented and reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis for $50.

361-782-3122

Children’s Park

Off Pumphrey Street

Intended as children’s playplace as parents exercise around the area.

Texana Raceway Park/Stock Car Races

258 County Road 412

Two miles east of Edna on SH111, then left on Haines Road (Farm-to-Market Road 412)

361-781-0411; 979-758-4440

Ganado

Devers Creek Park

Sutherland Street

Picnic tables, barbecue grills, two playground areas, two fishing piers, exercise station, two nature trails follow the banks of Devers Creek and covered pavilion with restrooms and kitchen available to rent for special events.

361-771-2232

Lavaca County

Welhausen Park

Downtown city block on Avenue E., Shiner

Bandstand, playground equipment and monuments describing Shiner’s history.

361-594-3362

Green-Dickson Municipal Park

2086 County Road 351, Shiner

Picnic tables, baseball and softball complex, tennis and volleyball courts, covered pavilion, walking and biking trails, RV spaces and the Veterans War Memorial.

361-594-3362

Moulton City Park

102 Veterans Drive, off FM 532, Moulton

Baseball field, basketball and tennis courts, barbecue areas, playscapes, fishing pond, covered pavilion and RV spaces with utilities.

361-596-4621

Hallettsville City Park

910 N. Main St., Hallettsville

Playground, picnic tables, swimming pool, golf course, two covered pavilions, volleyball and tennis courts.

361-798-3681

cityofhallettsville.org

Refugio County

Lion’s/Shelly Park

301 W. Empresario St., Refugio

Playground, covered pavilion, picnic tables, nature trails, fishing pier and restrooms.

361-526-5361

Heritage Park

102 West St., Refugio

361-526-5361

Kings Park

Off Commerce Street, Refugio

361-526-5361

Wharton County

Caney Creek Park

400 Caney Drive, Wharton

979-532-2491

Harris Park

Near Camellis Avenue and West Milam Street, Wharton

979-532-2491

Croom Park

2900 Old Lane City Road, Wharton

979-532-2491

Riverfront Park

U.S. 59 bridge, Wharton

979-532-2491

Jefferson Park

Southeast Avenue

979-532-2491

Mayfair Park

Olive Street, Wharton

Includes a softball field

979-532-2491

Park at Legacy Fields

303 West Loop, El Campo

Friendship Park

1202 N. Wharton St., El Campo

Rotary Park

1211 E. Jackson St., El Campo

Willie Bell Park

720 W. Second St., El Campo

Second Street Park

603 W. Second St., El Campo

Alamo Park

226 W. First St., El Campo

Evans Park

112 E. Monseratte, El Campo

Delta Street Park

1303 Delta St., El Campo

El Campo Aquatic Center

2613 Blossom Meyer St., El Campo

