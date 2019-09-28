Football coaches’ opinions on 7on7 range from full-fledged endorsements to downright contempt.
But regardless of how 7on7 is viewed by coaches, an overwhelming number of teams engage in some form of the passing game.
Some teams play 7on7 during their athletic period and most take part in 7on7 leagues during the summer.
The game is played on a 45-yard field with seven players on offense and seven on defense.
All the offensive players except the center are eligible and the quarterback has 4 seconds to throw the ball. A player is declared down after being touched.
Teams have three downs to make 15 yards, except when they reach the 15-yard line and have four downs to score.
Coaches are not allowed to coach their own teams, but they are allowed to observe.
A number of area teams have taken part in state-qualifying tournaments, vying for a berth in the state tournament, which was held for the first time in 1998.
Tidehaven, Ganado, Falls City and Flatonia qualified for the 2019 Division III state tournament, which was in College Station, and Falls City advanced to the semifinals.
Bay City and Rice Consolidated are the only area teams to have advanced to the final of the state tournament. No area team has won a state title.
Most local and area teams take part in 7on7 leagues that are held once a week.
“I just like to get our kids out and get them moving,” said Goliad coach Bobby Nicholson, whose team participated in a league with Cuero and Refugio during June. “It gives us an opportunity to see our skilled kids move around. It’s the furthest from 11-man football as it can be, but it’s just to get kids out. They’re sore from summer workouts and it gets them out and moving around.”
Cuero not only participates in leagues, but hosts a state-qualifying tournament.
“I like the fact they come out here and work on getting better at their position,” said Cuero coach Travis Reeve. “I like that they get to work together and they’ve got to kind of figure things out on their own when the coaches are not out there. It’s a good learning experience for them.”
Refugio coach Jason Herring is not a fan of 7on7 and the Bobcats don’t participate in state-qualifying tournaments.
But Refugio does participate in league play during the summer.
“I like that it gives us a break from our three days a week in the weight room and working,” Herring said. “It gives the kids something fun to do. I like the competition. We go a lot of months without any competition. I like that we get to compete.”
Coaches’ opinions on 7on7 may differ, but most agree, it’s here to stay.
“To me, it’s kind of like in basketball if your kids go out and play in a 3-on-3 tournament,” said Tidehaven coach David Lucio. “It’s not the same game as 5-on-5 on a regular basketball court, but you’re still dribbling and you’re still shooting.
“It’s the same thing out here, you’re throwing the ball around. You’re judging it, you’re catching it, you’re defending it, you’re reading a kid’s hips, you’re getting after it and you’re competing. All those things relate directly to Friday nights.”
