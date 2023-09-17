Cuero's Ruby Begonia was on her way to a victory Saturday until her arch rival cut her off and she never regained momentum.
She crossed the finish line about 47 seconds behind Paycheck of Worthington, Minnesota in the first leg of the Great Gobbler Gallop. Payceck's time was 1:00.93, while Ruby's was 1:47.07.
But all is not lost, Ruby Begonia and Paycheck will face off again on Oct. 14 at the Cuero Turkeyfest to determine the overall winner. The race will be at 10:30 a.m. on Esplanade in downtown Cuero.
The winning city will have the bragging rights as the turkey capital of the world for a year.
"We have a saying 'It ain't over until October'," said ShaNon Henson, Ruby's team captain.
The race was clean with no penalties. The birds stayed on course and neither went into the crowds to visit the spectators — a common occurrence at the races.
A delegation of about 40 Cuero residents traveled to Worthington to support Ruby and to take part in the King Turkey Day festivities.
New this year, the Cuero Gobbler junior mascot traveled with the group. In real life she is Jerzi Henson, daughter of the team's captain. She is the Cuero Junior High School mascot.
She toured the Worthington schools with the Paycheck mascot, the turkeys and the team members.
Hanson, who is on his third trip to Worthington, described the activities as like hanging out with family and friends. The two cities have been racing for so long that a lot of people from both cities consider each other family. This is the 51st annual race.
He also described the weather as "beautiful in the 70s with a nice breeze."
"It will be hard to leave that and come home."
Other Cuero race team members are Brenda Martin, coach, and Joel Hilburn and Emil Garza Sr., handlers.