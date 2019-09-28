On a hot July afternoon, kids ran, jumped and bounced in the air conditioning at Hang Time trampoline park.
In addition to the trampoline area, attractions include a dodgeball court, slam dunk area, an interactive jumping game called Beam, and Sox-Air, which is a mixture of soccer and football elevated by bouncing.
The goal of Hang Time since the trampoline park opened in February 2015 has been to get kids moving.
The venue has been home to thousands of parties since it opened, said owner Heath Seerden.
Victoria resident Kori Dollins had a party at the park for her 3-year-old son with more than 20 of his friends. She said he is very active so Hang Time was a perfect fit.
“It was something different,” she said about the venue. “The staff has been really good and accommodating, and everyone is having a good time; even my husband is jumping and the parents played dodgeball.”
The park hosts a variety of events such as two-hour Tuesdays for the price of one and family night on Thursdays.
The most popular event is Midnight Madness, when the park is lit by black lights and a DJ plays tunes. Midnight Madness is on the first and third Fridays of every month from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The trampolines are secure as opposed to the old-school trampoline, where a person’s foot could get caught between the springs, Seerden said. All jumpers are also required to wear gripped socks that are sold for $2 on-site.
Hang Time allows children 8 years or older to play at the facility without a guardian, and welcomes kids to use a phone to get picked up. Before the facility opens on Fridays, children in kindergarten or younger are also welcome for Toddler Time with their parents.
Victoria resident Reggie Kuzet said he brings his 5-year-old son to the park regularly because he can exercise and unplug from technology.
“It gives him a chance to get outside of the heat and gives them a chance to jump and bounce and play instead of staying inside on computer screens,” he said. “He loves it.”
