Editor's note: The following camp was omitted from the Summer Fun Zone listing that was published in the weekend paper on May 13-14. For the complete list of camps go to victoriaadvocate.com/news/summer-camps-offer-wide-assortment-of-activities/article_0dea06f2-edf5-11ed-a105-3bb2956d97fb.html
Victoria County Master Gardener Association
Growing Healthy Kids Summer Camp
- June 5-9, 8:30 a.m.-noon.
- For ages 6-12 years.
- Will feature indoor and outdoor activities, including daily crafts, a presentation by a local TV weatherman and a close look at a Victoria fire truck.
- VEG Pavilion, 283 Bachelor Drive, located across from the Victoria Regional Airport control tower.
Registration is May 6-28, until a limit of 60 kids is reached. A registration fee of $65 per camper must accompany the form found on the VCMGA.org website. It is important to register early to make sure your child has a reserved place. Send the fee and form to: VCMGA Kids Camp 528 Waco Circle, Victoria, TX or it can be dropped off at the Victoria County AgriLife Extension Office. Questions? Call 361-935-1556.