Hunter sat on a small wooden deck in the backyard of Capt. Terry Gallagher's Wharton home along the Colorado River and anxiously awaited his command.
The 3-year-old black Labrador retriever is one of nearly 100 dogs Gallagher has trained for waterfowl hunting since he started his training business about four years ago.
"He is a phenomenal retriever," Gallagher said. "He'll go out, brave the storm or the current, and go get the bird."
When the 28-year-old isn't guiding duck hunts and fishing trips or working in the air conditioning business, he is teaching dogs like Hunter the art of retrieving through his guiding and training business — Stringer Stretcher Outfitters.
Gallagher grew up deer hunting and started duck hunting when he was 13 or 14 years old.
“It was a new level of excitement and experience I had never had,” he said. “I got hooked within about a year and we got really, really tired of retrieving our own birds, especially as we started getting better.”
His training business all started with his first dog, Brisket — a black Labrador retriever, which is the only breed he has ever personally owned.
“I got him for free from a guy who said he wouldn’t hunt,” Gallagher said. “He was hyperactive, definitely was a wild one … chewed up $3,000 worth of pool equipment, but I ended up turning a milestone with that dog.”
After a few years, Gallagher gave Brisket to a friend who had more room to accommodate his hyper activity and took in another black Labrador that he named Ketch.
At the time, he lived in Sugar Land. Gallagher said he would take Ketch to what is now known as the Sugar Land Memorial Park and Brazos River Corridor, where he’d launch dummies for him to retrieve.
Dummy launchers combine the sound of a gunshot with the flight of a bird to simulate bird hunting and are a primary tool used in bird dog training.
“I was Googling and reading books,” Gallagher said. “I didn’t have a connection to somebody that really knew what they were doing, but I was persistent and wasn’t scared of trying something.”
At his home in Wharton, Gallagher still has a parts of the handwritten schedule he made for Ketch.
“I would have field training and then obedience training, and would alternate those so that their mind would always be on something new," he said. "If they did get bored with the field training, the next day would be just light obedience.”
When a technique worked or didn't, he logged it in a training diary and thought deeply about why the strategy was or was not a success, he said.
“I’d try to put myself in the dog’s shoes and think, OK, I just got born, I’m operating off instinct. It is basically just yes or no, so I decided to just keep it basic,” he said. “Encourage the good behavior and try to push back on the negative behavior without making it personal.”
Ketch was his first “phenomenal success” at training a dog for bird hunting. The process has gotten easier with every dog since, he said.
“Every dog you have gets easier because you start learning how to communicate with a dog," he said. "It is not just about the dog obeying you."
In 2016, Gallagher obtained his captain's licenses and began guiding fishing and duck hunting trips. About a year later, he started his training business.
“At the time, I was heavily working in the air conditioning business to afford this god awfully expensive habit. I thought that if I was going to end up being a full-time guide, I have to have a way of having income all year," he said. "Dogs are a beautiful way of income because it is by the month and a flat rate, and I get to be surrounded by them."
Gallagher built four 90-square-foot kennels on his 2½-acre property in Wharton. In March, he expanded to eight kennels.
"Within the first two months, they were full, and I realized just how much potential there was for this," he said.
Gallagher caters to people who want to train their family dog to hunt with them during the season but aren't necessarily looking to have their dog trained for field trials competitions, which requires more intensive training.
Cameron Garcia was one of those clients. He brought his black Labrador retriever to Gallagher last year, after having a bad experience with a training program at another kennel where he felt his dog didn't get enough personal attention.
After about four and a half months, Garcia picked up Gauge. Gallagher showed him how to work with his dog and went through all of the commands he knew, he said.
"I personally didn't trust my dog out in the field after the first program," he said. "When I picked him up from Terry, I went and hunted with him that weekend and noticed a tremendous difference. I really needed both a family dog slash hunting dog and he gave Gauge the one-on-one experience needed for that."
Gallagher saves duck wings during the season to use as training tools so the dogs get used to the scent on dummies. Plastic and burlap bumpers, live and dead farm-raised birds and bird wings are used to perform land and water retrievals.
Live and dead birds enable dogs to become familiar with the taste, smell and texture of game birds.
Gallagher also uses firearms during training cycles to get dogs comfortable with the sound of gunshots, a critical skill that is typically introduced within two to four weeks of their arrival.
The average training cycle is anywhere between three to six months though it varies depending on the dog and owner's goals, Gallagher said. If a client brings him their dog at 7 or 8 weeks, he tries to start them on a schedule that builds consistency from the beginning.
"If the client knows even just a little bit about hunting and has a little bit of authority with a dog in the sense of teaching them to sit and stay and encouraging them when they get a toy and bring it back … then I'd actually prefer getting a dog around 6 or 7 months old," he said.
At that age, dogs' personalities start showing and they began moving away from operating only on instinct, Gallagher said.
“That is where I really will start teaching them how to retrieve because they’re able to make choices for themselves,” he said.
The first few weeks are usually spent making sure a dog is acclimating well to their new environment and getting started on obedience training before moving on to more advance obedience and retrieval training, he said.
The key to training is paying keen attention to a dog's reactions, Gallagher said.
“If the dog is all about it, then I keep going but if they start acting timid then I stop and let them just kind of explore and learn an area at their own pace," he said. "You don’t want to just keep forcing information and the dog start rejecting everything because it’s overwhelmed.
"They can't talk so you kind of just have to go off of their actions and every dog is different."
BREAKOUT BOX:
Breeds
The five most popular breeds among dog-owning members of Ducks Unlimited, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to wetland and waterfowl conservation.
Before buying, the nonprofit recommends you do your research to ensure you choose a breed that best fits your lifestyle in terms of size, coat, shedding and energy level.
Labrador retriever
Labrador retrievers have webbed toes, otter tails and two-layer coats that are water-resistant, which protect them from the cold and make them well-suited for swimming. Black Labs are the most popular choice followed by yellow.
Golden retriever
Golden retrievers have keen noses and are excellent swimmers. They also have a water-resistant double coat and a limber yet powerful body that can easily navigate marshland.
Chesapeake Bay retriever
With their weather-resistant double coat, webbed toes and powerful build, Chesapeake Bay retrievers are also great swimmers with a natural ability for waterfowl hunting.
German Shorthaired Pointer
Known as the GPS, German Shorthaired Pointers shine at retrieving in warmer weather. They have exceptional noses, stamina and notable prey drive.
Boykin spaniel
Boykin spaniels have wavy coats and high energy. On the smaller side, they are versatile and compact swimmers and smart retrievers.
