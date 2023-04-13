Theatre Victoria’s latest production, a historic docudrama about six women who visit war-torn Vietnam, opens next weekend.
“A Piece of My Heart,” written by Shirley Lauro, is based off of the stories of five nurses and a country Western singer who visited the country and the letters they penned about their time there, company Executive Director Michael Teer said.
Although the letter-inspired stories contained in the production are real, local actors will bring them to life on the stage.
Some of the women’s experiences are good, he said. Others are bad.
The play ends with each woman leaving a personal token at the memorial wall in Washington, D.C., according to a description about the play.
Performances are scheduled each day from April 20-23 at Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.