Calling all fans of the true crime genre and dramatic arts, once again there will be a murder afoot in Victoria.
And it’s up to you to bring the killer — or perhaps killers — to justice.
At 7 p.m. April 27, Theatre Victoria is bringing back its annual murder mystery fundraiser, which debuted in 2022 with a garden theme. Like the last event, this year’s Murder at the Derby will be held at the Victoria Educational Gardens.
It will fete participants with a bounty of scrumptious hors d’oeuvres, refreshing alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages and a tantalizing murder mystery to solve.
The new theme is meant to inspire all the fashion, fanfare and trappings of a certain super-famous Kentucky horse race that event organizers declined to name for trademark reasons, theater company Executive Director Michael Teer said.
Think seersucker suits, sundresses, sockless loafers and similar spring socialite fashions, which those who attend are encouraged to wear, Teer said.
At the event, a dozen costumed and backstory-wielding characters played by local actors will mingle with participants, who will query and converse with them in an effort to find out who the killer or killers are.
After gathering their clues, participants will submit cards with their suspect or suspects, and prize winners will be drawn from those who answered correctly.
Additionally, a mock-horse race will be held, and those who bet on the winner will be entered into a similar raffle. To add to the fun, seven local celebrities will compete in the race, riding stick horses rather than real thoroughbreds.
But this year’s murder mystery event isn’t just fun and games.
It also serves a vital purpose by raising funds for Theatre Victoria’s endeavors and upcoming season, which should feature a half-dozen or so shows. Funds will go to support costumes, set pieces and classes for both youth and older folks.
Over its more than 45 years of existence, Theatre Victoria has served an important role in the community by offering locally-made productions. But perhaps more importantly, the company also gives residents an artistic outlet on a real stage, whether they be actors or behind the scenes crew.
“They are going to keep this mission going and keep alive not only live theater in Victoria but also a place for people to have a place for self achievement,” Teer said. “It’s not our job to create the next Hollywood star, but to give the community what they need to grow for themselves. Theatre Victoria is just the vehicle. They can drive it wherever they want to.”