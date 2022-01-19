Thousands of hidden treasures are waiting to be unearthed next week at the Victoria Public Library.
There’s hardcover and paperback books of all genres of all kinds, including cookbooks, religious books, coffee-table books, gardening books and audiobooks of various formats. There’s also likely to be a considerable trove of DVDs, Blue-rays, records, CDs and all manner of media, both contemporary and obsolete.
In fact, some former visitors have reported discovering first additions and copies autographed by authors, said Diana Sneed, president of The Friends of the Library.
“You never know what is going to be in there,” she said.
From Monday to Jan. 29, residents will have the opportunity to peruse those treasures at a book sale hosted by The Friends of the Library, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting and enhancing Victoria’s public library.
With more than 200 events hosted by the library each year, there’s a lot that goes on at the Victoria Public Library. Jessica Berger, assistant director for the library, estimated last year that number was closer to 300.
And ensuring those events are free and accessible to the public can require a little bit of support, Berger said.
Crafting sessions, Lego labs, story times, rock concerts, social groups for stitchers, terrarium classes and much, much more are all available to the public in part because of the support from the nonprofit, Berger said.
“Everything is free because the Friends absorb that cost,” she said.
With the book sale, residents will get a chance to support the library’s mission. They will also get the chance to stock their home bookshelves with a bunch of books and other media for pennies on the dollar.
Starting Sunday, the library’s Bronte Room will be filled with 35 tables loaded with books and other media. That day, members of the Friends of the Library will be treated to a special preview event where they can get first crack at those 35 tables and their contents. The library has received about 250 boxes of donated materials, Sneed said.
After that, the book sale will be open to the general public.
On Jan. 29, residents will be allowed to fill a tote bag with all the books they can carry for $1. There is no limit on refills.
Visitors should not fret if they think the books are priced too cheaply. With every bag of books bought, the library will be that much better off.
“We are that trusted place to come, whether it be for information or just a place to hang out,” Berger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.