Three women who operate three different markets independently know Jackie Winstead and her daughter Hattie Mae Winstead, 3.
Jackie Winstead sells her Cactus Cowgirls merchandise at all of their local markets.
So when the Winstead family needed help with Hattie Mae’s nephrotic syndrome, which is a kidney disorder, as well as her inflammatory autoimmune disease, they all decided to join forces.
One way they are helping is by organizing a barbecue benefit from 5 to 10 p.m. June 19 at Coletoville Christian Center, at the Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 2535 Coletoville Road.
The women who are coordinating the event include Joanna Gallagher, with the Schroeder Community Flea Market, and Garage Sale, Jennifer Heibel, with Mother Cluckers Flea Market, and Sabrina Hampton, with the Nursery Pasture Party. Dana Carver, Winstead’s sister, and Teresa Schneider, Winstead’s close friend, also are involved in putting the benefit together.
Wesley Schmidt and other volunteers will prepare the meal, which will include barbecue chicken, potato salad and beans. The plates will be $10 each. Drive-thru plates will be available beginning at 4 p.m., and in-person dining will start at 5 p.m. Silent and live auctions also will help defray Hattie Mae’s medical expenses.
“She (Hattie Mae) is a character, bubbly and very smart,” Schneider said.
Gallagher called Hattie Mae a “trooper” and a “beautiful girl,” while Hampton described Hattie Mae as outgoing, sweet and loving.
Hattie Mae has become steroid-dependent as a result of her disorder. She also eats a low-sodium diet and practices fluid restriction to manage the swelling caused by the syndrome. She spent April 19-26 in Texas Children’s Hospital to manage her health difficulties, including acute kidney injury, or renal failure, Winstead said. Hattie Mae’s small body was holding six pounds of fluid.
“My 6-year-old (son, Parker Winstead) wants to eat Goldfish and pizza, but she (Hattie Mae) can’t have any of that,” Winstead said.
While Jackie Winstead owns Cactus Cowgirls, her husband Casey Winstead is a contractor for Optimax Service Works in Corpus Christi. The couple pays $1,500 a month for health insurance. They have spent all their savings and accumulated a $25,000 bill at Texas Children’s Hospital. Casey Winstead had to take the job in Corpus Christi as a contractor after losing his position as an oilfield consultant as a result of the pandemic. The company he worked for shut down, and he was unemployed for 11 months.
The live and silent auctions will include a limited-edition revolver, a limited-edition shotgun, Dooney and Bourke purses, jewelry, a BMW hitch, custom window tinting and other items donated by Janak Plumbing, Performance Hose and Bentley’s Boutique. T-shirts also will be for sale for $20 each.
Hampton with the Nursery Pasture Party is coordinating the sweets table for the barbecue benefit with Jason Burmeister, the director of the Miss Golden Crescent Pageant. They are looking for people who will donate baked goods to sell at the event, and the Miss Golden Crescent court will operate the table that evening.
In addition to the benefit barbecue, Gallagher and Hampton have raised about $1,300 for the family through raffles at their markets. Moving forward, the women who have markets will raise money for the Winsteads in different ways. For example, Mother Cluckers will host its next market on June 5 and will donate a portion of each vendor fee to the family. Furthermore, Gallagher, who is participating in her friend’s market, will host a 50/50 raffle for the Winsteads. The next Schroeder Community Flea Market and Garage Sale will be July 16-17, and Gallagher will host another 50/50 raffle and a raffle for a wagon full of items, to benefit the family.
“I’m very close to this family. They are very dear to my heart, and I have watched them the last six months struggle with COVID-19, doctors appointments and the baby in and out of the hospital,” Schneider said. “We just felt like we needed to do this. It also brings more awareness to this disorder, which I had never heard of until she got sick.”
