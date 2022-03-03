The Victoria Ballet Theatre’s upcoming production of “Coppelia” is a perfect introduction for those new to the art form.
“This one is particularly accessible,” said Brenda Tally, artistic director for the ballet, adding, “This is a great ballet for little kids all on the way up.”
On Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon, the ballet company will present two performances of “Coppelia,” a comedic ballet that premiered in 1870.
“A delightful tale of mischief,” the ballet revolves around a doctor who makes a life-size dancing doll that is so lovely a young man falls in love with it.
The ballet communicates its humor, which is legitimately funny, Tally said, through movement and pantomime, rather than dialogue.
More than 40 members of the Victoria ballet company have prepared for the performance since January.
The performances will feature five male guest dancers from Dallas and Austin who are enrolled in professional dance training programs.
“They are amazing,” Tally said.
And to add a cherry on top of all that, the dancers will be accompanied by Tom Clower, former Ballet Dallas director. Clower, who will dance in this weekend’s performances, also staged the ballet and has worked closely with Victoria Ballet Theatre members.
“One of the biggest delights is that Tom Clower is going to dance in it,” Tally said.
