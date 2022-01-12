Ever since he was a kid, Mookie Espinoza wanted to be in a rock band.
Back in the ’80s, Espinoza lived down the street from a few members of Acridity, a Victoria metal rock group. Decades later, he still remembers how cool it was to hear the band practice. And it was cooler still when the band’s 1991 album, “For Freedom I Cry” appeared on shelves at the local Hastings.
“I really looked up to them,” Espinoza said Wednesday, adding, “I thought it was awesome. They were influenced by a lot of the stuff I was listening to then.”
These days, Espinoza, a driver for Waste Management, is living the dream. Along with three other Victoria musicians, Espinoza said he has a chance to realize his lifelong musical passions as a member of Delphine’s Dream.
Delphine’s Dream, a rock ’n’ roll cover band that boasts an enormous repertoire that includes hundreds of modern and classic rock songs, is scheduled to play at VPL Jams at the Victoria Public Library at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Delphine’s Dream has been playing together for about 10 years, although they haven’t always had their current name.
Rene Figueroa, drummer and backup vocalist for the band, said they decided on the name a bit randomly. The “Delphine” is borrowed from Figueroa’s wife’s name. And the dream part came to them because the band strives to put on perfect, “dream” level performances of their favorite artists.
Also, Figueroa said, playing in the band has itself been kind of a dream.
A big part of that, Figueroa and Espinoza said, is feeding off the crowd’s energy when they are particularly digging a song or set.
From Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin to Coldplay and Modest Mouse, the band covers a swath of rock music stretching over multiple decades and styles.
The band’s members — who also include Joseph Reyes, lead singer, and Jim McCulloch, lead guitar and backup vocals — bring plenty of ability and experience to the table, so it’s not hard for the band to pick up new songs at the drop of a hat.
“We’re seasoned,” Figueroa said.
That collective ability allows the band to have at least 400 songs ready to play at any given moment.
Although Delphine’s Dream’s lineup can include all manner of music, Figueroa said he and others in the band have special soft spot for the classic rock and pop of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.
Some of Figueroa’s most beloved influences include The Who, Journey, Rush and Van Halen.
Espinoza said he grew up with Metallica, Mötley Crüe, Anthrax and others. As a child, Espinoza lost himself in rock music and often listened to his boombox with his ear close to the speakers so he wouldn’t miss a thing.
Brianna Valenzuela, public services librarian at the Victoria Public Library, said the library has featured numerous local bands and artists since they began hosting VPL Jams. The library began hosting the event during a part of the pandemic when local bars and venues faced mass closures.
“We wanted to give local bands a chance to still play,” she said.
Although the event is no longer solely virtual, it still serves as a great platform to offer local performers a chance to put on a show, she said.
It’s a chance for local audiences to hear something new. Audiences are made up of residents from all kinds of backgrounds and age groups. Many “never thought they would be coming to a (rock) concert at the library,” she said.
Espinoza said he and other members of the band love performing partly in part because it’s a thrill to practice a difficult song and then nail it during the performance. There are few feelings like it, he said.
On Friday, Delphine’s Dream again hopes to nail it with their concert among the library’s book shelves.
“This is what we worked for,” he said.
