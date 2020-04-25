Victoria Family Eyecare has been a staple in the Crossroads for more than a decade.
The business has been open since 2007, providing patients with eyeglass frames, sunglasses, and different kinds of testing.
"We strive to give everyone friendly and personal service, and to treat you like you really are family," according to the company's website. "We want your family to grow with our family here at Victoria Family Eyecare where the focus is on you."
Victoria Family Eyecare is this year's Best of The Best winner for best optical store. The store offers annual eye exams, minor surgical procedures, frames, lenses and contacts, treatment of dry eye conditions, lasik and more.
Dr. Amy Henry leads the optical store and has been in Victoria since it opened in 2007. She has a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Science and an Optometry degree from the University of Houston College of Optometry.
"Dr. Henry enjoys being active in he community and sponsors a number of local events and student's sports teams," according to the website. "She is also on the board of the local YMCA, Junior League and The Nave Museum. Henry is a member of the Texas Optometric Association and the American Optometric Association.
