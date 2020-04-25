Victoria Pain and Rehabilitation Center puts their patients first.
Wilson Almonte, the owner of the Rehabilitation Center, said they prioritize their relationship with the community they serve.
"We're not some big institution or big hospital so people that come in, they don't get a different provider every time," Almonte said. "There's more consistency and attention given to individuals, and they know they can trust us."
The Pain and Rehabilitation Center won this year's Best of the Best award for physical therapy and rehab.
It was the first time for the company to win the award. Almonte credits that to his staff.
"Our staff here really cares," Almonte said. "They enjoy what they do and they enjoy teaching, whether that be with other staff members or patients and they're dedicated to providing good care to their patients."
Almonte said the consistency the center provides to everyone who walks in is a big reason for the loyalty their patients have toward them.
"There's not a lot of turnover with staff and that allows us to be more personalized," Almonte said. "This isn't cookie cutter or one size fits all. We take our time with our patients and they like and appreciate that."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.