Flying among the concrete inclines and steel railings, the occasionally airborne skateboarders and BMX riders were in a place of zen at the Victoria Skate Park.
“You can be yourself,” said Tony Aguinaga, a 29-year-old Victoria resident and skateboarder. “It gives me freedom.”
Since 2009, the Crossroads’ only skate park has offered a haven for skateboarders, roller skaters, BMX riders, scooter-pushers and other enthusiasts of human-propelled, wheeled recreation. Years after its opening, the park still attracts a considerable crowd eager to get their roll on.
On a summer evening as a setting sun cast tangerine and violet tones across the horizon, Aguinaga took a break from racing along the smooth concrete to reflect on the escape offered by the park.
“Going to the skate park releases you,” he said. “When my mindset is not where it’s supposed to be, I can chill out. It releases your stress.”
Frustration, anger, sadness and other negative feelings fall away when Aguinaga is skating. When he’s riding, often with headphones on and music jamming, the sport transports his mind from the pressures of daily life to the tricks he’s working to master.
The experience, he said, is elevating.
Mike Wursthorn, former owner of The Art Factory Skate Shop and a Victoria skateboarder of more than two decades, agreed.
“It’s your own way of bringing creativity to life. There are no rules, no teams, no time limit, no keeping score, no coaches yelling, no judgment. There is passion, creativity, self-motivation, dedication, style, love, hard work, support and encouragement,” he said. “That’s what not only skating is, but what the skate community brings.”
Although the park brings in plenty of skateboarders eager to shred, Aguinaga said that’s not the only sport welcome there. He said he often sees children riding scooters and equally enjoying themselves.
But it’s not just people from Victoria who seek out the skate park, he said.
“Not only do local Victoria residents use the skate park but also kids and grown-ups from hundreds of miles around,” he said. “Our park brings in skaters from all over Texas. We as skateboarders enjoy traveling to new parks to experience new courses and obstacles.”
Rick Cruz, a 31-year-old Laredo BMX rider, said he drove to Victoria with a friend to try the skate park after watching Youtube videos featuring it.
Such visits are common, Wursthorn said, because of the Victoria Skate Park’s indisputable quality. The park, he said, is particularly good for Victoria’s size.
“Any skateboarder these days will be excited about a skate park in their hometown,” Wursthorn said. “We here in Victoria are so lucky to have one right here at our fingertips.”
