Victoria's Bootfest is returning in the fall after being canceled the year before because of COVID-19, according to a city news release issued Tuesday.
The live music festival is scheduled for Oct. 1-2 in downtown Victoria. This year, the festival will feature a new format in an effort to bring the fun to a larger part of the city's downtown.
“We know that residents missed the festival last year, and so we are excited to have the chance to celebrate our community again,” said Joel Novosad, director of the City of Victoria Convention and Visitors Bureau, in the release. “We hope that this year’s Bootfest can serve as a way for residents to come together and celebrate after a difficult year.”
The city is seeking food and merchandise vendors for the event. The application deadline is June 30, and application forms are available at explorevictoriatexas.com/p/events/bootfest.
Additional details, including the festival's lineup, will be shared as they become available.
For more information, contact the city's visitors bureau at 361-485-3116.
