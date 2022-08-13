Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low around 75F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.