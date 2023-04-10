Five people are dead and eight more have been hospitalized after an active shooter opened fire in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, Monday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD has confirmed few details regarding the incident, but has confirmed the shooting occurred at Old National Bank in the 300 block of E. Main Street, which is near Louisville Slugger Field. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were both responding to the scene.
LMPD confirmed later Monday morning the shooter is dead.
The shooter had connections to the bank, according to Deputy Chief Col. Paul Humphrey with LMPD.
The shooter’s exact connection to the bank is unknown, but he was either an employee or former employee, Humphrey said. He said more information was still under investigation.
The shooting was first reported at 8:30 a.m., police said. The bank had been scheduled to open at 9 a.m., according to its online hours.
Old National Bank put out a statement Monday morning after the shooting. The bank said its executive team, including its CEO, are en route to Louisville.
“The safety of Old National Bank employees and everyone we serve in our banking center locations is paramount,” said Old National CEO Jim Ryan in a Facebook post. “As we await more details, we are deploying employee assistance support and keeping everyone affected by this tragedy in our thoughts and prayers.”
An additional shooting, separate from the shooting at Old National Bank, left one man dead and another person injured, according to reports.
It happened at the Jefferson Community and Technical College/Technical Campus on South 8th Street and West Chestnut Street at approximately 11:30 a.m., Major Russell Miller of the Louisville Metro Police Department told media members. The shooting happened outside the school building and witnesses saw multiple suspects get into a vehicle and drive away, according to WDRB.
One man was killed and another was injured, according to multiple reports, including a report from Louisville Public Media.
The shooting was unrelated to the prior mass shooting, according to multiple reports.
