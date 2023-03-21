ISLAMABAD — A major earthquake hit parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan on Tuesday evening.
In Pakistan, a local disaster authority in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported at least nine dead and at least 40 injured. Several people were also reported injured in Afghanistan.
Reports of the extent of the destruction began gradually trickling in from remote areas, but daybreak would reveal a fuller picture.
The 6.5-magnitude earthquake with the epicenter in the Hindukush mountains in Afghanistan hit at around 10 p.m. (1730 GMT), forcing people to run of their homes in fear.
The earthquake struck at the depth of 187 kilometers (116 miles), according to The U.S. Geological Survey. Pakistan's Metrological Department put the magnitude at 6.8.
There are children among the dead, according to the Pakistani disaster authority.
The quake was felt as far north as Kazakhstan, with videos being shared on social media of residents in the southern cities of Shymkent and Taras running out into the streets in distress.
Most deaths have occurred in the Pakistan’s remote north-western region that borders Afghanistan. The casualties were caused by collapsing houses and crumbling walls.
A state of emergency has been declared in most mountainous districts in the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the worse affected region, according to local officials.
Pakistan's Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel ordered authorities to declare a state of emergency in Islamabad's hospitals.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the disaster agencies to reach the remote regions as soon as possible, his secretariat said.
The Hindu Kush range is prone to severe earthquakes, as it is where the Arabian, Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet. In the summer of 2022, more than 1,000 people died in a huge earthquake in the border region between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Tuesday's temblor also comes on the heels devastating earthquakes in Turkey and northern Syria in early February. The disaster killed over 50,000 people in Turkey alone and left around 2 million people homeless. In neighboring war-torn Syria, around 6,800 people died, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
